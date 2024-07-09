Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2024 / 7:52 PM

7th Democrat in House urges Biden to withdraw from presidential race

By Mike Heuer
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. (pictured, 2022), on Tuesday became the seventh member of the Democratic Party House Caucus to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for a second term in office despite Biden having obtained an overwhelming number of delegates during primary and caucus voting. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. (pictured, 2022), on Tuesday became the seventh member of the Democratic Party House Caucus to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for a second term in office despite Biden having obtained an overwhelming number of delegates during primary and caucus voting. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency despite having a vast majority of primary voters supporting his re-election bid.

Sherrill joined a very small minority of House Democrats who are urging Biden to withdraw out of fear that he will lose the election to his Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump.

Sherrill said she believes Trump has too good of a chance of beating Biden in the Nov. 5 general election and doesn't want to risk the loss despite her concerns about democracy should Trump win.

"I know that President Biden and his team have been true public servants and have put the country and the best interest of democracy first and foremost in their consideration," Sherrill said in a statement Tuesday.

"Because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won't run for re-election and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

Sherrill said a recent Supreme Court ruling saying the president has limited immunity regarding official duties makes Trump -- the nation's only president to be a convicted felon -- a danger to Americans' constitutional rights.

Sherrill recently introduced a House bill that would prevent anyone charged or convicted of certain criminal offenses, such as unlawfully retaining or disclosing classified information, from accessing such information even as a part of their official duties.

Sherrill is the seventh member of the House Democratic caucus to call on Biden to withdraw from the race despite his winning a 3,896 delegates during primary elections.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., secured only four delegates in a primary race that requires 1,968 delegates to secure the Democratic Party nomination for president.

Other House Democrats so far calling on Biden to withdraw from the race are Reps. Lloyd Doggett of Texas, Raul Grijalva of Arizona, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Mike Quigley of Illinois, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and Adam Smith of Washington.

An official with the Biden campaign said Biden will not withdraw from the race because the "voters have spoken clearly and decisively."

The unnamed campaign official referenced Biden's letter to Democratic Party members Monday.

"I want you to know that despite all the speculation and press elsewhere I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end and to beating Donald Trump," Biden said Monday in a letter to congressional Democrats.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to start Aug. 19 in Chicago.

If Biden doesn't withdraw his candidacy and release his delegates, the Democratic Party will have to nominate him to run against presumptive GOP nominee Trump.

Latest Headlines

Second patient to receive pig kidney transplant dies
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Second patient to receive pig kidney transplant dies
July 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman, the second person ever to receive a transplanted gene-edited pig kidney, has died nearly three months after organ transplant surgery.
Number of guns seized at U.S. airport security checkpoints keeps rising, TSA says
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Number of guns seized at U.S. airport security checkpoints keeps rising, TSA says
July 9 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that in the first half of the year it seized more than 3,000 guns at airport security checkpoints throughout the United States.
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
July 9 (UPI) -- Joe Bonsall, who spent more than five decades performing with the country vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday from complications of ALS at the age of 76.
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
July 9 (UPI) -- A junior sailor in the U.S. Navy in February tried to access President Joe Biden's medical records but failed to find them, the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday.
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
July 9 (UPI) -- South Carolina's former Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday announced she has released delegates that she secured during her Republican primary campaign and is urging them to support former President Donald Trump.
Fall trial looms as Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fall trial looms as Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations
July 9 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to face new rape allegations in his retrial this fall, prosecutors say.
Eastern U.S. to see dangerous combination of extreme heat, humidity
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Eastern U.S. to see dangerous combination of extreme heat, humidity
Even though the next three weeks typically bring the highest temperatures of the year for much of the Northeast, forecasters also are warning about excessive humidity.
Former Oklahoma senator, vocal climate-change critic James Inhofe dead at 89
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Oklahoma senator, vocal climate-change critic James Inhofe dead at 89
July 9 (UPI) -- Former Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma suffered a stroke on Independence Day and died Tuesday at age 89, his family announced.
FTC bans anonymous 'NGL' messaging app for users younger than 18
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC bans anonymous 'NGL' messaging app for users younger than 18
July 9 (UPI) -- The FTC banned the anonymous messaging app "NGL" from letting underage users on the platform in order to settle a lawsuit contending it was unfairly marketed to consumers.
Jerome Powell suggests to Congress that Fed will hold on interest rates for now
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jerome Powell suggests to Congress that Fed will hold on interest rates for now
July 9 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate committee on Tuesday that, while the inflation remains higher than its benchmark, the Fed realizes holding rates at their current levels too long could harm the economy.
