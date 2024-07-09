Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 9, 2024 / 6:01 PM

Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say

By Mike Heuer

July 9 (UPI) -- A junior sailor in the U.S. Navy in February tried to access President Joe Biden's medical records but failed to find them, the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday.

The unidentified sailor on Feb. 23 searched a government database on Feb. 23 using the search term "Joseph Biden" three separate times but didn't locate the president's medical records.

Advertisement

Instead, the search results showed records for a different person named Joseph Biden.

The sailor used the Genesis Medical Health System database to try to access Biden's medical records, officials said.

Related

"The MHS Genesis system is a secure health system and at no time was the president's personal information compromised," Navy Commander Tim Hawkins told CBS News in a statement.

A co-worker aware of the attempted data breaches alerted the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which initiated an investigation on Feb. 26.

The junior sailor is based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and is assigned to the Navy's hospital corps and was administratively punished following an investigation into the matter, a federal official told ABC News.

"On Feb. 26, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Fort Belvoir was notified of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member," U.S. Navy officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

The sailor told Navy investigators he was just curious when he tried to access the president's medical records.

The Navy concluded its investigation on April 24 after determining the sailor didn't access the Biden's medical records and never could because they are restricted.

The attempt violated the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, according to Navy officials.

The sailor continues serving in the Navy after undergoing administrative punishment.

White House officials were notified about the attempted breach and informed Biden within hours of the Defense Department informing them of the matter.

Medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., gave Biden a physical examination on Feb. 28, which determined he was fit for continued presidential duties.

White House officials released the physical's outcome the same day that included a diagnosis of sleep apnea.

The Mayo Clinic says sleep apnea is a "potentially dangerous sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts."

Latest Headlines

Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
July 9 (UPI) -- Joe Bonsall, who spent more than five decades performing with the country vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday from complications of ALS at the age of 76.
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nikki Haley releases delegates, urges support for Donald Trump
July 9 (UPI) -- South Carolina's former Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday announced she has released delegates that she secured during her Republican primary campaign and is urging them to support former President Donald Trump.
Fall trial looms as Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fall trial looms as Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations
July 9 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to face new rape allegations in his retrial this fall, prosecutors say.
Eastern U.S. to see dangerous combination of extreme heat, humidity
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Eastern U.S. to see dangerous combination of extreme heat, humidity
Even though the next three weeks typically bring the highest temperatures of the year for much of the Northeast, forecasters also are warning about excessive humidity.
Former Oklahoma senator, vocal climate-change critic James Inhofe dead at 89
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Oklahoma senator, vocal climate-change critic James Inhofe dead at 89
July 9 (UPI) -- Former Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma suffered a stroke on Independence Day and died Tuesday at age 89, his family announced.
FTC bans anonymous 'NGL' messaging app for users younger than 18
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTC bans anonymous 'NGL' messaging app for users younger than 18
July 9 (UPI) -- The FTC banned the anonymous messaging app "NGL" from letting underage users on the platform in order to settle a lawsuit contending it was unfairly marketed to consumers.
Jerome Powell suggests to Congress that Fed will hold on interest rates for now
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jerome Powell suggests to Congress that Fed will hold on interest rates for now
July 9 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate committee on Tuesday that, while the inflation remains higher than its benchmark, the Fed realizes holding rates at their current levels too long could harm the economy.
Jury selection begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury selection begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial
July 9 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial in a case that now dates back nearly three years since the fatal shooting incident took place.
United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
July 9 (UPI) -- United Airlines said it is investigating how the wheel of a Boeing 757-200 fell off on takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport on Monday before standing safely in Denver.
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
July 9 (UPI) -- The United States is seizing a 30,000-square-foot California mansion owned by the family of an Armenian politician that federal prosecutors alleged was bought with bribe payments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement