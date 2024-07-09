U.S. Marshals shoot suspected carjacker outside Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's home

Two U.S. Marshals for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shot and injured a carjacking suspect last week outside of Sotomayor's Washington, D.C. home, the U.S. Marshals Office announced Tuesday. File Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Two bodyguards for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shot and injured a suspected carjacker last week outside of her home in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Marshals Office announced Tuesday. "The Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices. As a general practice, the U.S. Marshals don't discuss specifics of protective details," the U.S. Marshals Office said in a statement. Advertisement

The federal agents were parked outside of Sotomayor's home at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, when they said Kentrell Flowers walked up to one of their cars and pulled out a gun.

Both agents fired several shots at Flowers, who was hit in the mouth. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.

Metropolitan Police detectives said they found a semi-automatic handgun at the scene. Flowers was charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Authorities have not accused the teen of intentionally targeting Sotomayor or her security. The justice was not at home at the time of the carjacking.

Advertisement

The incident outside of Sotomayor's home is not the first time federal agents or justices have been targeted.

Last year, following the leaked draft majority opinion on Roe vs. Wade, a man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Nicholas John Roske, 26, was charged with attempted murder after he was found armed with a gun and a knife, and told officials he wanted to kill the conservative justice.

Last November, Secret Service agents assigned to President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, opened fire on a group of people trying to break into an unmarked Secret Service car parked in her Georgetown neighborhood.

And in January, former Trump administration official Mike Gill was killed by a carjacker as he sat in his car on K Street in northwest Washington, D.C.