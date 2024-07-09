Dartmouth student's body found in river as investigation turns to alcohol, hazing

Baker Hall at the private Ivy League University, Dartmouth College, in Hanover, New Hampshire, where investigators are looking into the death of a 20-year-old student. The body of Won Jang, of Delaware, was found in a river bordering the campus, as attention turns to possible hazing. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA

July 9 (UPI) -- Investigators are looking into the death of a Dartmouth College student, whose body was found in a river bordering the Ivy League campus, as attention turns to possible hazing. New Hampshire police said 20-year-old Won Jang of Delaware was reported missing Sunday afternoon after "attending an informal social gathering at docks near the Dartmouth boathouse" the night before. Advertisement

Dive teams located Jang's body about 65 feet from shore about four hours after he was reported missing.

"The entire Dartmouth community is grieving over the tragic loss of Won Jang," the college wrote in a statement. "Our counseling team has been by the family's side since yesterday, and Dartmouth is providing every possible support it can to Won's parents, family and friends."

Dartmouth administrators said they are working closely with police and have suspended two Greek organizations, Beta Alpha Omega and Alpha Phi, following several tips about hazing, alcohol and Jang's death. Police say foul play is not suspected.

"So we received some emails that were forwarded to us from the college that were sent anonymously listing some of those concerns that hazing or potentially alcohol may be involved so that will certainly be part of our investigation as we move forward through this process," Hanover Police Chief Charlie Dennis told WCAX in Vermont. The Connecticut River, where Jang's body was found, runs between the states of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Police are interviewing multiple students and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

"Certainly, this is a tragic event. Certainly, our condolences go out to the family and also to the friends and the other people at the college," Dennis said. "We are looking for any information we can get to help us do a thorough and timely investigation."

Jang was a member of Beta Alpha Omega, which was disciplined for an incident that took place last fall, according to the college. Jang, who was to graduate in 2026, was a biomedical engineering major.

"Won wholeheartedly embraced opportunities at Dartmouth to pursue his academic and personal passions," Dean of the College Scott Brown wrote in an email to students. "He enthusiastically took part in the Dartmouth community."