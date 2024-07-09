3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts

Pro-Palestine student protestors rally near Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York City on Tuesday, April 30. On Monday, university officials announced three Columbia administrators had been "permanently removed" over anti-Semitic texts during a reunion event. Pool photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Monday it has "permanently removed" three senior college administrators for sharing "very troubling" anti-Semitic texts during a reunion event. Susan Chang-Kim, Columbia College's vice dean and chief administrative officer; Matthew Patashnick, Columbia's associate dean for student and family support; and Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life, have been on leave since last month, according to school officials. Advertisement

"This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also disturbingly touched on ancient anti-Semitic tropes," Columbia president Minouche Shafik said in a statement.

In the texts, the three deans exchanged messages during a May 31 panel about Jewish life on the New York City campus. One text featured a vomiting face emoji as the speakers discussed the impact of rising anti-Semitism. Other texts accused Jewish students of asserting "privilege." The messages were first reported by The Washington Free Beacon and were released last month by the House Education Committee.

"Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community," Shafik added as she announced that faculty and students would participate in anti-Semitism and anti-discrimination training this fall.

"President Shafik and I expect the college administration to deliver concrete change in combating anti-Semitism and discrimination and creating a fully inclusive environment," Columbia University Provost Angela Olinto wrote Monday in a statement.

Monday's announcement comes more than two months after protests rocked Columbia's campus, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators -- opposed to Israel's war in Gaza -- occupied Hamilton Hall before being arrested.

The removal of the faculty members also comes more than one month after Columbia professors in the Department of Arts and Sciences passed a no-confidence vote against Shafik over her handling of the anti-Israel protests.

"President Shafik's violation of the fundamental requirements of academic freedom and shared governance, and her unprecedented assault on students' rights, warrants unequivocal and emphatic condemnation," the American Association of University Professors said in a statement.

Despite the professors' no-confidence vote, Columbia administrators have continued to support Shafik.

"President Shafik continues to consult regularly with members of the community, including faculty, administration and trustees, as well as with state, city and community leaders," the college wrote in a statement in May. "She appreciates the efforts of those working alongside her on the long road ahead to heal our community."