White House: Biden has not seen a neurologist outside annual physicals

July 10 (UPI) -- Joe Biden has only seen a neurologist as part of his annual physical examination, the president's physician said late Monday in an attempt to squash swirling speculation about the commander and chief's health following reports stating an expert in Parkinson's disease made several visits to the White House this year. "President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical," Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said in a letter released by the White House late Monday. Advertisement

Concerns about Biden's mental and physical health were recently reignited following his debate last month that has some Democrats calling for him to exit the presidential race.

Those concerns where then inflamed Monday following reports from The New York Times and The New York Post on publicly available White House visitors logs that show Dr. Kevin Cannard, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's expert in Parkinson's, visited the White House three times this year and eight times in eight months.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to address the issue during a contentious press conference held earlier Monday.

Asked to comment on Biden's health and Cannard's visits, Jean-Pierre repeatedly stated that Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his three annual physical examinations.

She added that thousands of military personnel receive care at the White House, implying that Cannard was visiting potentially several people other than the president.

Pressed by reporters to confirm Cannard's visits and their nature, Jean-Pierre said she would not "share people's names from here" due to privacy and security concerns.

"The president, I can tell you, has seen a neurologist three times as its connected to a physical that he gets every year," she said.

Seemingly in an effort to put an end the speculation, O'Connor released the letter late Monday, stating Biden has seen a neurologist thrice during his presidency as part of his annual physical and that military personnel also receive medical care from the White House Medical Unit.

"Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Cannard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology Practice," O'Connor said.

He also pointed to his Feb. 28 report on Biden's most recent physical examination that said: "An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings, which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy."

He added that they normally do not disclose the names of specialists they work with "to protect patient privacy for the thousands of patients who visit the White House," but that he had obtained permission from the president and Cannard to release the letter "in the interests of accuracy."

"Seeing patients at the White House is something that Dr. Cannard has been doing for a dozen years," he said.

"Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Reed and across the Military health System, with a very wide expertise, which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems."

The pressure on Biden has been building since his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, with some of his party having called for him to step down.

He has attempted to end that conversation by stating that he is resolved to stay in the presidential race, which culminates with the general election in November.