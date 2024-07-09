Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 9, 2024 / 2:09 AM

White House: Biden has not seen a neurologist outside annual physicals

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden looks towards reporters shouting questions as he walks towards the White House after landing in Marine One on Sunday in Washington, D.C. On Monday, his office attempted to squash speculation about his mental health, stating that he has only seen a neurologist during his annual medical examinations. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden looks towards reporters shouting questions as he walks towards the White House after landing in Marine One on Sunday in Washington, D.C. On Monday, his office attempted to squash speculation about his mental health, stating that he has only seen a neurologist during his annual medical examinations. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Joe Biden has only seen a neurologist as part of his annual physical examination, the president's physician said late Monday in an attempt to squash swirling speculation about the commander and chief's health following reports stating an expert in Parkinson's disease made several visits to the White House this year.

"President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical," Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said in a letter released by the White House late Monday.

Advertisement

Concerns about Biden's mental and physical health were recently reignited following his debate last month that has some Democrats calling for him to exit the presidential race.

Those concerns where then inflamed Monday following reports from The New York Times and The New York Post on publicly available White House visitors logs that show Dr. Kevin Cannard, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's expert in Parkinson's, visited the White House three times this year and eight times in eight months.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to address the issue during a contentious press conference held earlier Monday.

Asked to comment on Biden's health and Cannard's visits, Jean-Pierre repeatedly stated that Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his three annual physical examinations.

She added that thousands of military personnel receive care at the White House, implying that Cannard was visiting potentially several people other than the president.

Pressed by reporters to confirm Cannard's visits and their nature, Jean-Pierre said she would not "share people's names from here" due to privacy and security concerns.

"The president, I can tell you, has seen a neurologist three times as its connected to a physical that he gets every year," she said.

Seemingly in an effort to put an end the speculation, O'Connor released the letter late Monday, stating Biden has seen a neurologist thrice during his presidency as part of his annual physical and that military personnel also receive medical care from the White House Medical Unit.

"Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Cannard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology Practice," O'Connor said.

He also pointed to his Feb. 28 report on Biden's most recent physical examination that said: "An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings, which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy."

Advertisement

He added that they normally do not disclose the names of specialists they work with "to protect patient privacy for the thousands of patients who visit the White House," but that he had obtained permission from the president and Cannard to release the letter "in the interests of accuracy."

"Seeing patients at the White House is something that Dr. Cannard has been doing for a dozen years," he said.

"Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Reed and across the Military health System, with a very wide expertise, which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems."

The pressure on Biden has been building since his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, with some of his party having called for him to step down.

He has attempted to end that conversation by stating that he is resolved to stay in the presidential race, which culminates with the general election in November.

Read More

Latest Headlines

3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
July 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Monday it has "permanently removed" three senior college administrators for sharing "very troubling" anti-Semitic texts during a reunion event.
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York woman has been indicted for murder and a rare charge of torture in connection to the September death of her romantic partner, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach announced Monday.
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
July 8 (UPI) -- A majority of medical school students at Johns Hopkins University will not have to pay tuition this fall after philanthropist Michael Bloomberg donated $1 billion to his alma mater.
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
July 8 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed after Hurricane Beryl slammed southeast Texas with heavy winds, rain and flash flooding Monday. More than 2.5 million were still without power late Monday.
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
July 8 (UPI) -- A California doctor, accused of deliberately driving his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff with his wife and two children inside, was released from jail Monday and ordered to undergo two years of mental health treatment.
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
July 7 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist has died from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park where officials are warning visitors that the temperature can rise as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
July 8 (UPI) -- Orkin unveiled new uniforms Monday to update the look and comfort of 10,000 pest control workers as they ward off rodents, termites and insects.
2 men drown in separate incidents at Glacier National Park
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 men drown in separate incidents at Glacier National Park
July 8 (UPI) -- Two separate drownings occurred at Glacier National Park in Montana over the weekend, two weeks after a woman was swept over a waterfall.
Biden to meet with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in D.C. this week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to meet with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in D.C. this week
July 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to host newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday during NATO's 75th anniversary and bilateral meetings in Washington, D.C., the White House announced Monday.
Sen. Bob Menendez accused of putting 'power up for sale' as corruption closing arguments begin
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez accused of putting 'power up for sale' as corruption closing arguments begin
July 8 (UPI) -- Closing arguments in Sen. Bob Menendez' federal corruption trial got underway Monday afternoon in New York as prosecutors accused the Democratic lawmaker of putting "his power up for sale."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
Boeing agrees to plead guilty to felony charge over fatal 737 Max crashes
Boeing agrees to plead guilty to felony charge over fatal 737 Max crashes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement