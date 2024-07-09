Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 9, 2024 / 12:13 PM

Jury selection begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial

By Chris Benson
An independent report last year insisted it was nearly impossible for the weapon to fire without the trigger being pulled likely by Baldwin (pictured here in 2022 in New York City) himself in a report that hinted how he could again face manslaughter charges. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
1 of 3 | An independent report last year insisted it was nearly impossible for the weapon to fire without the trigger being pulled likely by Baldwin (pictured here in 2022 in New York City) himself in a report that hinted how he could again face manslaughter charges. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in Alec Baldwin's alleged involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust in New Mexico.

Baldwin, who was both acting in and producing the movie, faces charges stemming from the incident in which he was rehearsing a scene with a revolver when the gun discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Advertisement

The selection of jurors is expected to last through the day. The trial's first day is Wednesday and could last through July 19.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

Related

The charges against Baldwin were originally dropped in April 2023 after the local district attorney's initial case fell apart when prosecutors said evidence showed the gun had been modified in a way that would make it easier for the firearm to accidentally discharge -- only to be reinstated in January months later after a New Mexico grand jury heard new evidence -- to which Baldwin pleaded not guilty for the second time to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Advertisement

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in May denied Baldwin's request to dismiss the new involuntary manslaughter charge.

He was practicing what's known as a cross-draw in a church on the movie set in Santa Fe, N.M., when the gun fired a live round, striking Hutchins, who died, and Souza, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The gun in question was supposed to have been loaded with blanks, but a live round was in the gun.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off and denied responsibility for Hutchins' death on the grounds that there were supposed to be no live rounds on set, while prosecutors argue Baldwin disregarded the risks by declining to participate in the armorer's safety check and that he handled the gun in a way that the rehearsal did not require.

His lawyers argue Baldwin could not have been responsible for Hutchins' death, as actors are expected to rely on professionals to ensure the safe handling of weapons on set.

An independent report last year insisted it was nearly impossible for the weapon to fire without the trigger being pulled likely by Baldwin himself in a report that hinted how he could again face manslaughter charges.

Advertisement

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said in a 2021 interview. "I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

Baldwin's lawyers in March filed a motion to dismiss the charges. In May, they accused prosecutors of "unethical disparagement" and "violating nearly every rule in the book" to secure an indictment for Baldwin.

In the dismissal motion court filing, Baldwin's defense lawyers said prosecutors allegedly violated rules to get a grand jury indictment against him.

"The state prosecutors have engaged in this misconduct -- and publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties -- without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years. Enough is enough," the dismissal motion said.

Prosecutors countered that Baldwin rushed production of the film and lacked concern for safety on the set and have also said they believe Baldwin had changed his story over time about what happened.

Meanwhile, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 27, the weapons handler for the production, in April was sentenced to 18 months in prison -- the maximum allowable in New Mexico for involuntary manslaughter -- after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter after the first assistant director of Rust testified in February that he was "negligent" by failing to check safety measures before the prop gun got into Baldwin's hands.

Advertisement

But experts say Baldwin has essentially no responsibility for Hutchins' 2021 shooting death on the set where Baldwin was also a producer.

"If I'm out in the street and someone hands me a gun and I shoot it and injure someone, I'm negligent, but not so on a movie set where my only job is to act," entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told USA TODAY.

This arrives as it was recently announced the 66-year-old actor and his wife, Hilaria, 40, landed their own TLC reality show, The Baldwins, expected to premiere next year as the trial would have likely been over for several months by that point.

The TLC announcement followed the news how the judge presiding over the involuntary manslaughter case had denied Baldwin's request to dismiss the charge.

Latest Headlines

United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
July 9 (UPI) -- United Airlines said it is investigating how the wheel of a Boeing 757-200 fell off on takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport on Monday before standing safely in Denver.
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
July 9 (UPI) -- The United States is seizing a 30,000-square-foot California mansion owned by the family of an Armenian politician that federal prosecutors alleged was bought with bribe payments.
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
July 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced it is taking action to protect thousands of Yemeni refugees from deportation, attracting praise from immigration advocacy organizations.
White House: Biden has not seen a neurologist outside annual physicals
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House: Biden has not seen a neurologist outside annual physicals
July 10 (UPI) -- Joe Biden has only seen a neurologist as part of his annual physical examination, the president's physician said late Monday in an attempt to squash swirling speculation about the commander and chief's health.
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
July 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Monday it has "permanently removed" three senior college administrators for sharing "very troubling" anti-Semitic texts during a reunion event.
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York woman has been indicted for murder and a rare charge of torture in connection to the September death of her romantic partner, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach announced Monday.
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
July 8 (UPI) -- A majority of medical school students at Johns Hopkins University will not have to pay tuition this fall after philanthropist Michael Bloomberg donated $1 billion to his alma mater.
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
U.S. News // 1 day ago
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
July 8 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed after Hurricane Beryl slammed southeast Texas with heavy winds, rain and flash flooding Monday. More than 2.5 million were still without power late Monday.
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
July 8 (UPI) -- A California doctor, accused of deliberately driving his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff with his wife and two children inside, was released from jail Monday and ordered to undergo two years of mental health treatment.
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
July 7 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist has died from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park where officials are warning visitors that the temperature can rise as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement