July 8, 2024 / 2:25 AM

Gov. Greg Abbott announces creation of Taxes trade office in Taiwan

By Darryl Coote
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (L) speaks Sunday during a visit to Taiwan while the region's president, Lai Ching-te, looks on. Photo courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott/X
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (L) speaks Sunday during a visit to Taiwan while the region's president, Lai Ching-te, looks on. Photo courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott/X

July 8 (UPI) -- Texas plans to open a trade representative office in Taiwan, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced amid fraying relations between the United States and China.

Abbott made the announcement Sunday during the first full day of his three-nation economic development mission to Asia that will take him to Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

According to a statement from his office, the Republican governor met with President Lai Ching-te at the Presidential Office where the pair "explored opportunities for Texas and Taiwan to work together to strengthen trade relations and investment in critical economic drivers," including the semiconductor, energy and electric vehicle manufacturing industries.

The new office in Taiwan will operate under the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office with the mission "to attract foreign direct investment and job creation into Texas and increase Texas export into Taiwan and other countries," the governor's office said in a separate statement.

"Texas and Taiwan are critical economic partners that seek to drive the future of innovation," Abbott said. "By working together, we will ensure our people have the freedom and opportunity to thrive in the growing economies of the 21st century."

The announcement of the new trade relations office came after the politicians and Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo signed a economic development Statement of Intent that aims to bolster investment, trade and collaboration between their two governments.

According to Abbott's office, trade between Texan and Taiwan amounted to $21.3 billion in 2023, making the Asian island Texas' seventh-largest total trade partner.

Lai said in a statement online that he was "pleased" to welcome Abbott to Taiwan.

"We're excited to strengthen the #Taiwan-#Texas friendship & create opportunities for further business ties & investment," the president said.

He added in a separate statement that Abbott had told him he was "proud" to open the new office.

"I believe that the establishment of the Texas Office in Taiwan will serve as a strong pillar of friendship between Taiwan and Texas and the United States, strengthening and deepening the Taiwan-U.S. partnership and creating peace and prosperity together," he said.

The United States terminated diplomat relations with Taiwan in 1979 in order to establish ties with China, which views the autonomous democratic island as a rogue province and has vowed to take it back by force if necessary.

However, the United States maintains unofficial diplomatic relations with Taiwan that have grown over the years, with U.S. State Department describing the island as "a key U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific."

Washington has even sought closer relations with Taiwan as the China threat on its democracy has grown.

The Texas office is to be the 23rd by a U.S. state on the island, with four offices having opened last year.

