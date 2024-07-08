Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers

Orkin unveiled the pest company's new modern take on the classic red and white Orkin shirt for thousands of pest control workers to provide "comfort" and "breathability." Photo courtesy of Orkin

"We are proud to have partnered with SCADpro to reimagine the iconic Orkin uniform that is professional, practical and cost effective," said Pat Chrzanowski, president of Orkin USA.

"Our new Orkin Pro uniforms are just that -- a modern take on the iconic Orkin residential and commercial uniforms, while retaining our brand's values and strong visual identity," Chrzanowski added.

The SCADpro team was comprised of 16 design students and two faculty leads who worked on the graphics and fashion elements of the uniforms to meet the company's needs.

"The opportunity to work with Orkin allowed SCAD students to see their thoughtful work launch into the world and positively impact both the consumer and employee experience," said Paul Stonick, vice president of SCADpro.

The new white shirt is made from a poly spandex blend that is breathable, wrinkle-resistant and stretches. The design, with modernized red stripes on the shoulders, also features a pocket with pen holder.

Orkin's new uniform khaki pants also provide breathability during the summer months and feature a device pocket on one side and a cargo pocket on the other.

"By implementing strategies in areas including textile sourcing, corporate social responsibility and integrated marketing, students successfully delivered the Orkin uniform to look professional and represent Orkin's tradition and storied background," Stonick added.

Atlanta-based Orkin, which was founded in 1901, has more than 360 branch offices in the United States and around the world. The pest control company protects properties from termite damage, as well as rodents and spiders, to provide "a safe place for people to live, work and play."