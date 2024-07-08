Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2024 / 11:50 PM

New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner

By Darryl Coote

July 8 (UPI) -- A New York woman has been indicted for murder and a rare charge of torture in connection to the September death of her romantic partner, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach announced Monday.

Kenya Tilford, 41, was arraigned July 2 before a New York state Supreme Court justice after being charged in an 18-count indictment by a Westchester Grand Jury.

Advertisement

She is accused of torturing her partner, 27-year-old Concetta Morton, for three months before strangling her to death and then stashing her body in a storage bin at her Franklin Avenue apartment.

While little was revealed about the crime, Roach accused Tilford in a statement emailed to UPI on Monday of "acting in an especially cruel manner and inflicting torture upon Ms. Morton before her death."

Roach said it was the first-ever torture charge by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Tilford was arrested Sept. 15 at the Elmsford hotel by New Rochelle police officers after authorities received a tip concerning Morton's body.

The district attorney's office said Tilford was recorded on surveillance video purchasing bleach, tarps, paper towels, rubber gloves, a chainsaw and the storage bin where Morton's body was found around the time of the alleged murder.

Advertisement

Tilford is scheduled to appear in court July 22, according to jail records, though the district attorney's office states July 16. She is to remain at the Westchester County Jail until then.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Bloomberg's $1B gift provides free tuition to Johns Hopkins medical students
July 8 (UPI) -- A majority of medical school students at Johns Hopkins University will not have to pay tuition this fall after philanthropist Michael Bloomberg donated $1 billion to his alma mater.
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
July 8 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed after Hurricane Beryl slammed southeast Texas with heavy winds, rain and flash flooding Monday. More than 2.5 million were still without power late Monday.
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Calif. doctor, accused of driving family off cliff, to undergo mental health treatment
July 8 (UPI) -- A California doctor, accused of deliberately driving his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff with his wife and two children inside, was released from jail Monday and ordered to undergo two years of mental health treatment.
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
July 7 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist has died from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park where officials are warning visitors that the temperature can rise as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Orkin unveils new, 'modern' uniforms for pest control workers
July 8 (UPI) -- Orkin unveiled new uniforms Monday to update the look and comfort of 10,000 pest control workers as they ward off rodents, termites and insects.
2 men drown in separate incidents at Glacier National Park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 men drown in separate incidents at Glacier National Park
July 8 (UPI) -- Two separate drownings occurred at Glacier National Park in Montana over the weekend, two weeks after a woman was swept over a waterfall.
Biden to meet with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in D.C. this week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to meet with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in D.C. this week
July 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to host newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday during NATO's 75th anniversary and bilateral meetings in Washington, D.C., the White House announced Monday.
Sen. Bob Menendez accused of putting 'power up for sale' as corruption closing arguments begin
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez accused of putting 'power up for sale' as corruption closing arguments begin
July 8 (UPI) -- Closing arguments in Sen. Bob Menendez' federal corruption trial got underway Monday afternoon in New York as prosecutors accused the Democratic lawmaker of putting "his power up for sale."
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
July 8 (UPI) -- Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on the animated comedy Bob's Burgers, pleaded guilty Monday for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021.
For first time, TSA screens more than 3M air travelers in 1 day
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
For first time, TSA screens more than 3M air travelers in 1 day
July 8 (UPI) -- More than 3 million people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration for flights at airports on Sunday, a new record clearing passengers for air travel in the United States, the TSA said on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
8 dead, 2.5M without power as Beryl slams Texas, Louisiana
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
North Korean leader's sister calls South's live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement