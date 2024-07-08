New York woman charged with torturing, murdering romantic partner

July 8 (UPI) -- A New York woman has been indicted for murder and a rare charge of torture in connection to the September death of her romantic partner, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach announced Monday.

Kenya Tilford, 41, was arraigned July 2 before a New York state Supreme Court justice after being charged in an 18-count indictment by a Westchester Grand Jury.

She is accused of torturing her partner, 27-year-old Concetta Morton, for three months before strangling her to death and then stashing her body in a storage bin at her Franklin Avenue apartment.

While little was revealed about the crime, Roach accused Tilford in a statement emailed to UPI on Monday of "acting in an especially cruel manner and inflicting torture upon Ms. Morton before her death."

Roach said it was the first-ever torture charge by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Tilford was arrested Sept. 15 at the Elmsford hotel by New Rochelle police officers after authorities received a tip concerning Morton's body.

The district attorney's office said Tilford was recorded on surveillance video purchasing bleach, tarps, paper towels, rubber gloves, a chainsaw and the storage bin where Morton's body was found around the time of the alleged murder.

Tilford is scheduled to appear in court July 22, according to jail records, though the district attorney's office states July 16. She is to remain at the Westchester County Jail until then.