July 8, 2024 / 4:45 PM

'Bob's Burgers,' 'Anchorman' actor pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By Allen Cone
Jay Johnston was wearing a green camouflage neck gaiter and a dark leather jacket at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, officials said. Image courtesy FBI
Jay Johnston was wearing a green camouflage neck gaiter and a dark leather jacket at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, officials said. Image courtesy FBI

July 8 (UPI) -- Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on the animated comedy Bob's Burgers, pleaded guilty Monday for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021.

In Washington, D.C., Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 7 before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols. He is facing a maximum of five years in prison.

Johnston, who surrendered in June 2023 to the FBI field office in Los Angeles, was charged with interfering with law enforcement officers, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct on those grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds.

Johnston was indicted by a federal grand jury alongside four other Jan. 6 defendants.

Investigators allege that Johnston was "near the front of the mob" on the west side of the Capitol building. When police began to retreat from the area, he was among those who followed them into a tunnel leading to the building.

After entering the tunnel at about 3:05 p.m., Johnston took a Capitol police riot shield. He joined other rioters attempting to push back a group of officers before leaving the tunnel and handing a shield to another person at about 3:13 p.m.

Court documents show still images of Johnston using a cellphone to take photos or video of clashes with police. He is also shown entering the tunnel, holding the shield and making a "shield wall" with others.

Johnston acknowledged his involvement in the Capitol attack, texting an associate that it "actually wasn't" an attack. That associate was asked by FBI investigators to confirm photos showing Johnston at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn't," Johnson said in a text message. "Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess."

Johnston is No. 247 on the FBI's Capitol Violence website, which includes photos of some of its most wanted suspects in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The FBI has made more than 1,400 arrests, with more than 1,000 convictions.

Johnston's voice on Fox's animate series Bob's Burgers was later revived with a different voice actor, the Daily Beast reported in 2021.

Johnston's acting credits include Anchorman, Mr. Show, Arrested Development and The Sarah Silverman Program. On Silverman's program, he portrayed police officers.

2 dead, 2.7M without power as Beryl slams Texas with strong winds, heavy rains
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead, 2.7M without power as Beryl slams Texas with strong winds, heavy rains
July 8 (UPI) -- Two people died in the Houston area after Hurricane Beryl slammed southeast Texas with heavy winds, rain and flash flooding Monday morning.
For first time, TSA screens more than 3M air travelers in 1 day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
For first time, TSA screens more than 3M air travelers in 1 day
July 8 (UPI) -- More than 3 million people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration for flights at airports on Sunday, a new record clearing passengers for air travel in the United States, the TSA said on Monday.
Medics airlift 3 after 7 injured in boat-bridge collision in Florida Keys
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Medics airlift 3 after 7 injured in boat-bridge collision in Florida Keys
July 8 (UPI) -- Seven people were injured, including three airlifted to two hospitals in Miami, after a 35-foot center console boat crashed into a bridge in the Lower Florida Keys early Monday.
President Biden rejects calls to step down in letter to Democrats
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Biden rejects calls to step down in letter to Democrats
July 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden confirmed that he is not stepping down as the Democratic nominee in a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday.
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court immunity decision 'reshapes democracy'
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to at least partially affirm former President Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity has broadened the scope of presidential power and limited paths to accountability.
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Paramount to merge with Skydance to create new $28B media, tech conglomerate
July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount Global, the owner of Paramount Pictures, CBS television, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV said Monday it had accepted a $8 billion takeover bid from U.S. independent film studio Skydance Media.
Boeing agrees to plead guilty to felony charge over fatal 737 Max crashes
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Boeing agrees to plead guilty to felony charge over fatal 737 Max crashes
July 8 (UPI) -- Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a single felony charge of conspiracy to defraud the government in connection to two crashes of its 737 Max jet that killed nearly 350 people during a six-month span in 2018 and 2019.
Gov. Greg Abbott announces creation of Texas trade office in Taiwan
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott announces creation of Texas trade office in Taiwan
July 8 (UPI) -- Texas plans to open a trade representative office in Taiwan, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced amid fraying relations between the United States and China.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests COVID-19 positive
July 9 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has again tested positive for COVID-19, his director of communications said.
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley
July 7 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist has died from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park where officials are warning visitors that the temperature can rise as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
