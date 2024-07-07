Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2024 / 12:12 PM

Illegal Israeli immigrants continue burning Palestinian farmland

By Adam Schrader
Palestinians harvest olives in the West Bank city of Bethlehem in October 2019. Olive is not only an important agricultural product, but the olive tree also symbolizes its association with the land. File Photo by Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA-EFE
Palestinians harvest olives in the West Bank city of Bethlehem in October 2019. Olive is not only an important agricultural product, but the olive tree also symbolizes its association with the land. File Photo by Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- Illegal Israeli immigrants to Palestine have begun construction of a road west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank as they continue to set fires to Palestinian crops under the protection of the Israeli army.

The illegal immigrants, coming from Israel, are building the road on Palestinian-owned land in the village of Husan, the Palestinian News and Information Agency reported. Also known as WAFA, it is the official state-run news agency of the Palestinian National Authority.

Advertisement

Rami Hamamreh, the director of the Husan village council, told the news agency that illegal Israeli immigrants also began excavation of land near the Sidi Bo'az colony where settlers have been killing Palestinian farmers since at least 2017.

The issue of Israeli settlers in the West Bank is deemed illegal under international law, violating the Fourth Geneva Convention. These settlements lead to the displacement of Palestinian communities, the expropriation of land, and frequent conflicts.

Related

The presence of settlers complicates peace efforts and contributes to a cycle of violence caused by the Israelis. The Israeli government's support for settlements exacerbates tensions and undermines the prospects for a two-state solution.

In the Dhahr Al-Abed village, west of Jenin, illegal Israeli immigrants set fire to a farmhouse and an olive tree grove, WAFA reported. And near Ramallah, illegal Israeli immigrants cut down a grove of olive trees on Palestinian farmland.

Advertisement

Last month, a group of illegal Israeli immigrants burned crops on land near the town of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, the head of the village council Hafez Saleh has said. The settlers raised the Israeli flag after taking the land.

The practice of burning Palestinian crops has long been criticized by observers of the decades-long conflict, well before Hamas' attack on Oct. 7. In 2018, Israeli newspaper Haaretz dubbed the practice "farm warfare."

The destruction of the land has also been occurring in Palestine's Gaza, where 57% of agricultural land has been reported to have been destroyed by Israeli forces.

The practice leaves Palestinians with little economic stability or reprieve, beholden to Israel's mercy or help from aid groups. In 2022, Gaza exported $44.6 million worth of produce -- mainly to the West Bank and Israel.

Latest Headlines

2 Mississippi inmates captured after escape from jail
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
2 Mississippi inmates captured after escape from jail
July 6 (UPI) -- Two inmates held on murder charges are back behind bars Saturday after they escaped from a Mississippi jail.
Judge extends deadline for Trump immunity briefs in classified documents case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge extends deadline for Trump immunity briefs in classified documents case
July 6 (UPI) -- The judge hearing the federal classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Saturday granted a motion to extend deadlines for filing legal arguments regarding potential presidential immunity.
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is seeking to tie his rival Donald Trump to the controversial Project 2025 agenda in an attempt to warn voters of what is at stake in November.
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
July 6 (UPI) -- A suspect shot himself dead after leading police on a car chase following a mass shooting in which four were killed and three injured early Saturday morning in Florence, Ky.
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, downplaying his poor debate performance, said he hasn't undergone cognitive and neurological exams.
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
July 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday declared a series of decade-old abortion regulations unconstitutional.
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
July 6 (UPI) -- A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Daniel Hyden held without bail on manslaughter charges and other offenses for allegedly killing three and injuring eight while driving drunk on Independence Day.
Dangerous heat continues to bake areas West from Washington to Arizona
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Dangerous heat continues to bake areas West from Washington to Arizona
All-time record high temperatures will be challenged across portions of the West. Daytime highs from Washington to Arizona can range upwards of 100 Fahrenheit, with some desert Southwest locations
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin ahead of his interview with ABC News and amid increased pressure for him to withdraw from the race.
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
July 6 (UPI) -- Two unidentified teen sisters died after entering the water at Coney Island during a rainstorm at about 8 p.m. Friday but were caught in turbulent waters and drowned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement