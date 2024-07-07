Advertisement
July 7, 2024 / 11:45 PM

Motorcyclist dies from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley

By Darryl Coote
A motorcyclist died Saturday from extreme heat in California's Death Valley. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo
A motorcyclist died Saturday from extreme heat in California's Death Valley. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist has died from suspected heat exposure in California's Death Valley National Park where officials are warning visitors that the temperature can rise as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not be released to the public, but Death Valley National Park said in a statement that the deceased died Saturday while riding in a group of six near the Badwater Basin slat flats.

It said a second motorcyclist suffered severe heat illness and required transport to Las Vegas while four others were treated onsite and released.

"While this is a very exciting time to experience potential world record-setting temperatures in Death Valley, we encourage visitors to choose their activities carefully, avoiding prolonged periods of time outside of an air-conditioned vehicle or building when temperatures are this high," park superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement.

Preliminary data states Saturday's temperature hit a high of 128 degrees, surpassing Death Valley's official daily record of 127 degrees.

The incident comes as the park is warning potential visitors to expect temperatures between 100 and 130 degrees. They are instructing visitors to not hike Death Valley after 10 a.m. and drink plenty of water.

"Once heat index of 99f (37.2C) is exceeded, ambient air no longer helps provide relief," the park said.

"Besides not being able to cool down while riding due to high ambient air temperatures, experiencing Death Valley by motorcycle when it is this hot is further challenged by the necessary heavy safety gear worn to reduce injuries during an accident."

