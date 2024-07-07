Advertisement
2 killed, 19 wounded in Detroit block party shooting

By Darryl Coote

July 7 (UPI) -- Twenty-one people were shot, two fatally, early Sunday at a Detroit block party, authorities said, capping off a deadly Independence Day weekend across the United States.

Little is known about the shooting that was confirmed by Michigan State Police who announced the casualty toll online and said no suspects had been apprehended.

"The Michigan State Police is assisting the Detroit Police Department on a shooting investigation through our partnership on the Homicide Task Force," the police force said in a statement, while calling on members of the public with information about the shooting to contact the authorities.

The Detroit Police Department also confirmed the shooting to local WDVI in a statement, saying someone had opened fire at the block party in the 13000 block of Rossini at 2:25 a.m.

"DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor," it said.

Though none of the victims were identified, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said on X that their average age was 19.

"This unspeakable tragedy is yet another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across this nation," she said. "We must chart a new course of action and I'm calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community."

State Rep. Mai Xiong represents the northeast district where the shooting occurred. In a statement Sunday, she said she was "deeply saddened and heartbroken" by the recent violence.

"During what should have been a joyous celebration during Independence Day weekend, we are instead faced with a devastating reminder that gun violence is hitting too close to home, right in our own backyards," Xiong, a Democrat, said on X.

"As a community, we should be coming together to enjoy each other's company and celebrate the liberties we cherish, not living in fear of such tragedies. This incident underscores the urgent need to address gun violence and work towards creating a safer environment for all."

The shooting caps off a violent Independence Day weekend across the United States that saw several deadly shootings, including in Florence, Ky., where on Saturday four people were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a birthday party.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Chase Garvey, fled the scene but was found by pursuing officers to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, which tallies gun violence throughout the United States, there have been at least 277 mass shootings with at least four victims so far this year.

It said that the Kentucky shooting was the 16 mass shooting since Thursday, resulting in at least 100 victims injured or killed.

