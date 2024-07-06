Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2024 / 5:18 PM

2 Mississippi inmates captured after escape from jail

By Ehren Wynder

July 6 (UPI) -- Two inmates held on murder charges are back behind bars Saturday after they escaped from a Mississippi jail.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Good said deputies found 24-year-old Tyrekennel Collins and 18-year-old Dezarrious Johnson at an abandoned home Saturday morning after the two had escaped the Claiborne County Detention Center at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Clairborne County is 60 miles south of Jackson, Miss.

Advertisement

They will be transported to Jefferson County and Copiah County, respectively, where they were originally arrested for murder. Their escape will land them additional charges, which carry up to five years in prison, Good said.

Chief Deputy Christy Sykes told NBC News the inmates escaped by climbing through a ceiling panel in the common area of the jail. From there, they made their way to a window and used bed sheets to rappel to the ground.

Related

Other inmates immediately alerted jail staff that the two had escaped.

Johnson injured his leg during the escape and had a bad limp, according to authorities.

The sheriff's department warned residents to "take necessary precautions." The two were not believed to be armed during their escape but were still considered dangerous.

Advertisement

Collins was arrested in 2023 in connection with the murder of his 46-year-old cousin.

Johnson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the killing of one person and injury of two others in 2022.

Sykes said this isn't the first time Claiborne County inmates have been able to escape through a panel in the ceiling.

"It's been an issue," she said. "We're working closely with the board of supervisors to get this taken care of as soon as possible."

Latest Headlines

Judge extends deadline for Trump immunity briefs in classified documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge extends deadline for Trump immunity briefs in classified documents case
July 6 (UPI) -- The judge hearing the federal classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Saturday granted a motion to extend deadlines for filing legal arguments regarding potential presidential immunity.
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is seeking to tie his rival Donald Trump to the controversial Project 2025 agenda in an attempt to warn voters of what is at stake in November.
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
July 6 (UPI) -- A suspect shot himself dead after leading police on a car chase following a mass shooting in which four were killed and three injured early Saturday morning in Florence, Ky.
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, downplaying his poor debate performance, said he hasn't undergone cognitive and neurological exams.
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
July 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday declared a series of decade-old abortion regulations unconstitutional.
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
July 6 (UPI) -- A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Daniel Hyden held without bail on manslaughter charges and other offenses for allegedly killing three and injuring eight while driving drunk on Independence Day.
Dangerous heat continues to bake areas West from Washington to Arizona
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dangerous heat continues to bake areas West from Washington to Arizona
All-time record high temperatures will be challenged across portions of the West. Daytime highs from Washington to Arizona can range upwards of 100 Fahrenheit, with some desert Southwest locations
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin ahead of his interview with ABC News and amid increased pressure for him to withdraw from the race.
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
July 6 (UPI) -- Two unidentified teen sisters died after entering the water at Coney Island during a rainstorm at about 8 p.m. Friday but were caught in turbulent waters and drowned.
For now, judge bars release of Nashville Covenant School shooter writings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
For now, judge bars release of Nashville Covenant School shooter writings
July 5 (UPI) -- Following a late Thursday ruling by a Tennessee judge, the Nashville Covenant School shooter's writings won't be publicly released.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement