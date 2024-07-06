Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2024 / 4:19 PM

Judge extends deadline for Trump immunity briefs in classified documents case

By Mike Heuer
Former President Donald Trump stands on the stage during a break in the CNN presidential election debate with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on June 27. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/UPI
Former President Donald Trump stands on the stage during a break in the CNN presidential election debate with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on June 27. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The judge hearing the federal classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Saturday granted a motion to extend deadlines for filing legal arguments regarding potential presidential immunity.

Aileen Cannon, a U.S. District Court judge for the Southern District of Florida, granted motions by Trump's legal team to extend the deadlines and set July 21 for filing briefs regarding how presidential immunity might affect the case against the former president and presumptive Republican nominee for the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Advertisement

Cannon granted the motions to the delay after the Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has some level of presidential immunity regarding constitutional powers and for official acts taken while in office.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with 40 counts of mishandling classified documents.

Related

Trump's legal team also has challenged Smith's standing as special counsel in the matter, saying he was unconstitutionally appointed and funded and the case against the former president should be dismissed.

Justice Clarence Thomas in the Supreme Court's ruling Monday questioned the legality of Smith serving as special counsel in the case.

Advertisement

Thomas suggested Smith wasn't "someone duly authorized" by the "American people" to prosecute the classified documents case against Trump.

The Supreme Court's immunity ruling also raises doubt regarding the legality of the recent convictions on 34 felony counts in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that accused Trump of falsifying business records.

The judge in that case, Juan M. Merchan, agreed to postpone Trump's sentencing hearing for two months while the former president's attorney prepares a brief arguing why the convictions should be overturned.

Latest Headlines

Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is seeking to tie his rival Donald Trump to the controversial Project 2025 agenda in an attempt to warn voters of what is at stake in November.
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
July 6 (UPI) -- A suspect shot himself dead after leading police on a car chase following a mass shooting in which four were killed and three injured early Saturday morning in Florence, Ky.
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, downplaying his poor debate performance, said he hasn't undergone cognitive and neurological exams.
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
July 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday declared a series of decade-old abortion regulations unconstitutional.
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No bail for driver accused of killing 3, injuring 8 while driving drunk
July 6 (UPI) -- A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Daniel Hyden held without bail on manslaughter charges and other offenses for allegedly killing three and injuring eight while driving drunk on Independence Day.
Dangerous heat continues to bake areas West from Washington to Arizona
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dangerous heat continues to bake areas West from Washington to Arizona
All-time record high temperatures will be challenged across portions of the West. Daytime highs from Washington to Arizona can range upwards of 100 Fahrenheit, with some desert Southwest locations
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
July 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin ahead of his interview with ABC News and amid increased pressure for him to withdraw from the race.
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
July 6 (UPI) -- Two unidentified teen sisters died after entering the water at Coney Island during a rainstorm at about 8 p.m. Friday but were caught in turbulent waters and drowned.
For now, judge bars release of Nashville Covenant School shooter writings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
For now, judge bars release of Nashville Covenant School shooter writings
July 5 (UPI) -- Following a late Thursday ruling by a Tennessee judge, the Nashville Covenant School shooter's writings won't be publicly released.
Former Calif. Rep. Jackie Speier reveals breast cancer, successful lumpectomy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Calif. Rep. Jackie Speier reveals breast cancer, successful lumpectomy
July 5 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. C Speier, D-Calif., has revealed she was was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
In race for White House, 'I'm going to win again,' defiant Biden tells Wisconsin rally
California's Death Valley might hit 130 in 'extreme health risk' heat wave
California's Death Valley might hit 130 in 'extreme health risk' heat wave
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement