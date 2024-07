A suspect shot seven, four of whom died, before leading Florence (Ky.) police on a car chase that ended when the suspect drove off the road and shot himself to death early Saturday morning in northern Kentucky. Photo by Florence Police Department/UPI

July 6 (UPI) -- A suspect shot himself dead after leading police on a car chase following a mass shooting in which four were killed and three injured early Saturday morning in Florence, Ky. Local police responded to emergency calls reporting an active shooter at 2:51 a.m. at a private home on Ridgecrest Drive in Florence.

Police found seven people shot, four of whom were dead while three were seriously injured and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The three surviving victims are listed in critical condition at the university hospital.

Responding officers learned the suspect drove away from the crime scene and soon after attempted a traffic stop near U.S. 42 and Farmview Drive.

The suspect drove away, prompting a police chase that ended when the suspect's vehicle exited the roadway.

The suspect shot himself and was rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florence Police Department has not identified the suspect but said there is no danger to the public and the suspect acted alone.

Florence is located about 11 miles southwest of Cincinnati and is part of the greater Cincinnati metropolitan area.

The police were continuing to investigate the crime scene Saturday morning.