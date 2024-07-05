Trending
July 5, 2024 / 9:19 AM

California Thompson fire 29% contained, smaller French fire 5% contained

By Doug Cunningham
California firefighters have reached 29% containment of the Thompson fire in Butte County, pictured here. The smaller French fire in Mariposa County was 5% contained Friday morning. Photo courtesy of CalFire
July 5 (UPI) -- Officials said California's Thompson fire was 29% contained and had burned 3,789 acres in Butte County by Thursday night. The French wildfire in Mariposa County was 5% contained and had burned 843 acres as of early Friday morning.

According to CalFire, 2,219 personnel were working the Thompson fire using 242 engines and 39 crews to fight the northern California Thompson fire.

According to Butte County public information officer Kristi Olio, most people under evacuation orders -- roughly 17,000 -- had those orders lifted and were able to return to their homes.

Lynette Bailey rushed to safely evacuate her 90-year-old father to a shelter as the Thompson fire raged.

"It was panic, because my dad didn't want to leave and I told him, 'You gotta get in the car right now,' Bailey told NBC News.

"Firefighters continue to strengthen containment and control lines," CalFire said in a statement. 'Firefighters on the line will continue to remain hydrated and ready in the event the fire activity increases."

Nearly the whole town of Mariposa was under evacuation orders.

Regina Lewis said on her Facebook page the "entire mountain above the high school is on fire" in the town of Mariposa

Hot and dry weather conditions, including an excessive heat warning, will remain in effect throughout the weekend.

An evacuation shelter is established at Oroville Church of the Nazerene and a small animal evacuation shelter was set up at 2279 Del Oro Ave. in Oroville.

A large animal shelter is open at Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville.

A Red Cross shelter for the French fire that also accepts small animals was opened at the New Life Christian Church in Mariposa.

