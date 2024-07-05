Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2024 / 11:44 AM

Economy added 206,000 jobs in June; jobless rate rises to 4.1%

By Clyde Hughes
The Labor Department said Friday that the economy added 207,000 jobs in June, but the jobless rate rose to 4.1%.. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
The Labor Department said Friday that the economy added 207,000 jobs in June, but the jobless rate rose to 4.1%.. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy created 206,000 new jobs in June, edging out expectations from Dow Jones economists. Still, new entries into the workforce sent the unemployment rate leaping to its highest percentage since 2021.

Some experts said the topsy-turvy news from the Labor Department monthly jobs report Friday still could give the Federal Reserve a lot to think about when considering cutting interest rates in September. Wall Street predicted that 200,000 jobs had been created in June.

Advertisement

The June nonfarm payroll total is below the 218,000 jobs created in May, which was revised downward Friday from the 272,000 originally reported last month. The report said April's jobs figure was revised down as well.

"With these revisions, employment in April and May combined is 111,000 lower than previously reported," the Labor Department said. "Monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from recalculations of seasonal factors."

Related

Despite the revisions, the job totals represent the 42nd straight month of job growth for the U.S. economy, but the 4.1% unemployment rate -- created by more people getting off the sidelines and looking for jobs --marks the first time it passed the 4% average since November 2021.

Advertisement

"We have more work to do but wages are growing faster than prices and more Americans are joining the workforce, with the highest share of working-age Americans in the workforce in over 20 years," President Joe Biden said in a White House statement Friday.

"That's real progress for hardworking families who have the dignity and respect that comes with earning a paycheck and putting food on the table."

According to CNN, Wall Street showed little reaction to the jobs report early, with all three markets showing a slight bump up in morning trading.

"Federal Reserve officials have become increasingly focused on the downside risks to the labor market and the June data bolsters our forecast for the Fed to cut interest rates in September and at every other meeting thereafter," said Nancy Vander Houten, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, according to CBS News.

Latest Headlines

Fourth of July Shark attacks injure 3 people in Texas, 1 in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fourth of July Shark attacks injure 3 people in Texas, 1 in Florida
July 5 (UPI) -- Texas officials said three people are believed to have been injured in shark attacks in the waters off South Padre Island on the Fourth of July. A fourth person was bitten in Florida.
3 dead, 7 injured after driver plows into July Fourth celebration in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 dead, 7 injured after driver plows into July Fourth celebration in NYC
July 5 (UPI) -- Three people died and seven others were injured when an alleged drunk driver plowed into a crowd of people attending a Fourth of July celebration on the Lower East Side of New York City on Thursday, police said.
California Thompson fire 29% contained, smaller French fire 5% contained
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California Thompson fire 29% contained, smaller French fire 5% contained
July 5 (UPI) -- California's Thompson fire was 29% contained and had burned 3,789 acres in Butte County by Thursday night. The French wildfire in Mariposa County was 5% contained and had burned 843 acres as of early Friday morning.
Governors back Joe Biden, who will 'absolutely not' leave race for president
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Governors back Joe Biden, who will 'absolutely not' leave race for president
July 3 (UPI) -- Joe Biden said he won't leave the presidential race, and Democratic governors expressed their support for his candidacy after meeting with the president. Another congressional Democrat now says he should withdraw.
More storms to rumble in East, Midwest through the weekend
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More storms to rumble in East, Midwest through the weekend
Parts of the eastern and central United States will face heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms throughout the upcoming weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Progress made in containing Thompson Fire amid triple-digit Calif. heat wave
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Progress made in containing Thompson Fire amid triple-digit Calif. heat wave
July 4 (UPI) -- Fire officials said Thursday they have made substantial progress in stopping the forward progress of the massive Thompson Fire in northern California and held out hope evacuees could soon return to their homes.
Saks Fifth Avenue parent company buys Neiman Marcus chain in $2 billion deal
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Saks Fifth Avenue parent company buys Neiman Marcus chain in $2 billion deal
July 4 (UPI) -- The parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue announced ts plan to buy Neiman Marcus Group in a multi-billion-dollar deal that will establish the new Saks Global from two luxury-brand retailers that started in the early 1990s.
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
July 4 (UPI) -- One person died and a Yellowstone National Park ranger was wounded on Independence Day, a popular time for visitors, at Canyon Village, the National Park Service said.
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
July 4 (UPI) -- An Orange County jury has convicted a California man for murdering a former high school classmate more than six years ago because he was gay.
Ex-Iowa police chief gets 60-month sentence in illegal firearms case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-Iowa police chief gets 60-month sentence in illegal firearms case
July 3 (UPI) -- A police chief in a small Iowa town has been slapped with a 60-month federal prison sentence for illegally possessing a machine gun and making false statements to authorities, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
Fourth of July Shark attacks injure 3 people in Texas, 1 in Florida
Fourth of July Shark attacks injure 3 people in Texas, 1 in Florida
Progress made in containing Thompson Fire amid triple-digit Calif. heat wave
Progress made in containing Thompson Fire amid triple-digit Calif. heat wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement