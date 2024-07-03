Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 3, 2024 / 11:52 PM

U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions

By Darryl Coote
A KC-135 tanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and F-16 fighter aircraft from the 35th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, are seen here in 2003. The Pentagon on Wednesday announced it will be deploying 48 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to the base as part of a multi-year modernization plan. File Photo by Val Gempis/AFIE/UPI
A KC-135 tanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and F-16 fighter aircraft from the 35th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, are seen here in 2003. The Pentagon on Wednesday announced it will be deploying 48 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to the base as part of a multi-year modernization plan. File Photo by Val Gempis/AFIE/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Wednesday it will deploy dozens of advanced fighter jets to multiple bases in Japan as part of a modernization plan amid growing tensions with China, North Korea and Russia.

The Defense Department said in a statement that 36 F-15EX Eagles will be deployed to the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan, replacing 48 F-15C/D Eagles "as part of a planned divestment and modernization."

Advertisement

Forty-eight F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighters will also be deployed to the Misawa Air Base in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori. They will be replacing 36 F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Without specifying, the Pentagon added it would be altering the number of F-35B aircraft at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in support of "the Service's force design modernization implementation."

Related

The Pentagon said the announcement was made in close coordination with Japan and is part of a modernization plan to be implemented over the next several years that reflects "over $10 billion of capability investments to enhance the U.S.-Japan alliance, bolster regional deterrence and strengthen peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

Advertisement

The United States during the Biden administration has sought to bolster its military presence in the Indo-Pacific as well as relations with Asian allies amid growing global competition with an emboldened China and as North Korea has become even more belligerent not only in rhetoric but in action as it continues its ballistic missile launches.

Meanwhile, Russia, at war with Ukraine, has grown closer to both Beijing and Pyongyang as international sanctions over its invasion have greatly isolated it from the democratic world.

Last month, the two Cold War allies signed a NATO-style treaty vowing to come to the other's defense if attacked.

The Pentagon on Thursday said its plan to station its most advanced tactical aircraft in Japan "demonstrates the ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and both countries' shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

Latest Headlines

Ex-Iowa police chief gets 60-month sentence in illegal firearms case
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Ex-Iowa police chief gets 60-month sentence in illegal firearms case
July 3 (UPI) -- A police chief in a small Iowa town has been slapped with a 60-month federal prison sentence for illegally possessing a machine gun and making false statements to authorities, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Sen. Bob Menendez won't testify in corruption case as defense rests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Bob Menendez won't testify in corruption case as defense rests
July 3 (UPI) -- The defense in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez rested its case Wednesday without calling the long-serving Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey to testify.
U.S. announces 'significant' $2.2B package of air defense systems for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. announces 'significant' $2.2B package of air defense systems for Ukraine
July 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced a "significant" package of air defense interceptors valued at some $2.2 billion for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Homeless man arrested, charged in train death of elderly S.F. woman
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Homeless man arrested, charged in train death of elderly S.F. woman
July 3 (UPI) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges Wednesday against a homeless man accused of pushing a 74-year-old Asian woman into the path of a moving train Monday night.
Judge halts new HHS rule extending healthcare protections to transgender patients
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge halts new HHS rule extending healthcare protections to transgender patients
July 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the implementation of new Biden administration rules banning discrimination against transgender patients by healthcare providers receiving federal funds. 
Biden awards Medal of Honor to two Civil War soldiers for Great Locomotive Chase
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden awards Medal of Honor to two Civil War soldiers for Great Locomotive Chase
July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to two Union soldiers who took part in a successful operation against the Confederacy behind enemy lines during the Civil War.
Arizona, Nebraska abortion ballot initiatives to advance
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona, Nebraska abortion ballot initiatives to advance
July 3 (UPI) -- Pro-abortion organizers have gathered sufficient numbers of valid signatures to advance ballot initiatives in Arizona and Nebraska.
Federal court rules Mississippi must add new Black-majority state districts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal court rules Mississippi must add new Black-majority state districts
July 3 (UPI) -- A federal court has ordered that the state of Mississippi must redraw its state Legislative districting map to include more Black-majority Senate and House districts.
Federal Reserve waiting on new data before committing to lowering interest rates amid inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal Reserve waiting on new data before committing to lowering interest rates amid inflation
July 3 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve officials say they will not lower interest rates for now but indicated how inflation is headed in the right direction but not fast enough to lower rates.
Biden will 'absolutely not' leave race, White House says as another Democrat urges him to step down
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden will 'absolutely not' leave race, White House says as another Democrat urges him to step down
July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden won't leave the presidential race, the White House said Wednesday ahead of Biden's meeting with Democratic governors and as another Congressional Democrat says he should withdraw.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thompson Fire forces 28,000 to evacuate in California
Thompson Fire forces 28,000 to evacuate in California
U.S. conducts first 'large' removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018
U.S. conducts first 'large' removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018
Cellphone of missing Chicago woman found in Bahamas as her mother asks U.S. for help
Cellphone of missing Chicago woman found in Bahamas as her mother asks U.S. for help
Southwest Airlines approves 'poison pill' as Elliott Investment gains more shares
Southwest Airlines approves 'poison pill' as Elliott Investment gains more shares
Police arrest husband of missing Arizona woman on charges of aggravated assault
Police arrest husband of missing Arizona woman on charges of aggravated assault
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement