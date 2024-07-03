ADP: Private payrolls grew 150,000 in June, lower than expectations

A "now hiring" sign is seen outside the Jiffy Lube in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2021. The new ADP National Employment Report said the economy created 150,000 jobs in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. private job growth for June fell short of expectations, according to private payroll processor ADP's monthly report released Wednesday. ADP's monthly employment summary showed 150,000 new jobs created among private employers, marking a third straight month of declines. Advertisement

June's figure fell short of the upwardly revised total of 157,000 in May as well as Dow Jones economists estimations of 160,000 new private jobs in June.

The summer leisure and hospitality hiring propped up June's payroll numbers by providing 63,000 new jobs. At the same time, construction added 27,000 new jobs and 25,000 jobs were added in professional/business services.

"Job growth has been solid, but not broad-based," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement. "Had it not been for a rebound in hiring in leisure and hospitality, June would been a downbeat month."

Hiring among small companies, those businesses with less than 50 employees, slowed in June, with 5,000 new positions, which includes a loss of 8,000 payroll spots for businesses that hire 20-49 workers.

Medium size businesses that hire 50-249 employees carried the bulk of the hiring with 65,000 positions and 88,000 total when adding in companies that hire up to 499 employees. Large companies added 58,000 jobs to their payrolls in June.

Advertisement