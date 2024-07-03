Trending
July 3, 2024 / 9:01 AM

Thompson Fire forces 13,000 to evacuate in California

By Clyde Hughes
Thompson fire flares up along Canyon Road in Oroville, California on Tuesday. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
1 of 3 | Thompson fire flares up along Canyon Road in Oroville, California on Tuesday. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- About 13,000 people were ordered to evacuate as the Thompson Fire burned through acres of land in Northern California.

The blaze has burned 2,135 acres and was at 0% containment as of Tuesday night, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

"Butte County Fire Department is at [the] scene of a vegetation fire outside of Oroville," Cal Fire said. "Multiple evacuations are in place and an augmentation of ground and air resources have been ordered."

The Butte County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for parts of the communities of Oroville, Cherokee, Oroville Northeast, Kelly Ridge and Hurleton.

The Hyatt Powerplant, the Oroville Field Office, Lake Oroville Visitor Center and the Thermalito Pumping-Generating Plant all fell under the evacuation order, personnel at the Oroville Dam were not at risk, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Oroville declared a local emergency as the blaze threatened critical infrastructure, including the water supply.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help suppress the fire and provide vital resources, while the California Office of Emergency Services also deployed fire and law enforcement resources.

Cal Fire said 514 total personnel have been dedicated to the fire, including 50 fire engine, 15 dozers, 14 water tenders and six helicopters.

Firefighters respond to Thompson Fire in California

Firefighters knock down hot spots after the Thompson Fire jumped Canyon Road in Oroville, Calif., on July 2, 2024. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

