U.S. News
July 3, 2024 / 3:27 AM

Police arrest husband of missing Arizona woman on charges of aggravated assault

By Darryl Coote
Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday. Police on Tuesday said they believe that she was killed and named her husband as a suspect. Photo courtesy of Flagstaff Police Department/Release
Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday. Police on Tuesday said they believe that she was killed and named her husband as a suspect. Photo courtesy of Flagstaff Police Department/Release

July 3 (UPI) -- The husband of an Arizona woman who has been missing since Sunday has been arrested, according to authorities who say they now believe they are investigating a homicide.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday by her husband, Daniel Paduchowski, in the area of Lake Mary, the Flagstaff Police Department said in a statement.

A search for the woman has been launched but authorities on Tuesday said they now believe they are looking to recover her body.

"That is what we believe at this point," Flagstaff Police Sgt. Jerry Rintala told reporters during a press conference.

Rintala said Daniel Paduchowski has been arrested for aggravated assault and was booked into the Coconino County Jail where he is being held on bond.

He said witness statements and evidence located at their Coconino Estates residence indicate that "something occurred" there, resulting in the charges being laid.

He did not elaborate on the assault, but stated Kelly Paduchowski was the victim.

"This investigation is ongoing and the number one priority is to locate Kelly," he said, reading a written statement. "However, based on current evidence and information, it is believed that Kelly may be the victim of a homicide."

A timeline of events released Tuesday by the police department states that data from Kelly Paduchowski's cell phone places her in the area os Schultz Creek Trail at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

About an hour later, Daniel Paduchowski was observed in the same area.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m., Kelly Paduchowski's cellphone returns to their residence. But her car, identified as a white 2018 Mazda CX-5, was seen at Campbell Mesa Trail Head at around 1:30 p.m., as was Daniel Paduchowski.

Daniel Paduchowski then reported his wife missing at 7:39 p.m.

Police are asking the public for assistance with the investigation, requesting anyone who has had contact with the two people or has seen either of their vehicles to contact them immediately.

Police identified Daniel Paduchowski's car as a 2001 Toyota Sequoia.

