July 3, 2024 / 11:22 AM

Fourth of July cookout costs rise to record high $7.12 per person

By Doug Cunningham
Fourth of July average cookout costs are up 5% to a record high this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Fourth of July market basket survey. The average price is $7.12 per person UPI/Kevin Dietsch
July 3 (UPI) -- Fourth of July cookout costs are on the rise in 2024 , according to the American Farm Bureau Fourth of July market basket survey.

The survey, based on data from volunteers from throughout the United States to measure the cost of summer cookout staples, found that the average cost for a cookout for a crowd of 10 people will cost $71.22.

The cost represents a 5% increase from 2023 and 30% from before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The Farm Bureau said your prices may vary depending on where you live.

In the majority of the country it will still cost less than $7 per person for the Fourth of July cookout.

But overall cookout costs will average $7.12 per person.

"Meat will put the biggest dent in your grocery budget," the Farm Bureau statement said. "Ground beef, pork chops and chicken breast account for 50% of the total cookout cost, as we see changes in the pork and beef industries having a big impact on supermarket prices."

According to the Farm Bureau average cost of two pounds of ground beef will cost an average of $12.77, up more than dollar from last year.

But the Farm Bureau said increased broiler production means a 4% drop in chicken breast prices since 2023. Current prices for 2 pounds of chicken breast average $7.83.

The cost of hamburger buns for the Fourth of July this year are up 7% to an average of $2.41 per package.

Potato salad prices are down 4% from last year. Two pounds of potatoes go for an average cost of $1.53, a 17% drop from 2023.

Cattle inventory has increased compared to 2023, but overall it's the smallest in 73 years.

Other developments affecting beef prices are shrinking supplies in cold storage.

But the farm Bureau also said "short-run supply boosts from available cold storage and near-record cattle weights should keep beef prices from skyrocketing."

Even as that is happening, though, improved drought and forage conditions together with high summer beef demand is leading to ranchers retaining breeding animals. That, in turn, means fewer cattle on feed for beef supplies.

Cookout costs for 10 people this holiday in the Northeast are $63.54 while Southerners will pay $68.33, and Midwesterners $68.26 on average. Costs in the West are $80.88 for a party of 10.

