July 3, 2024 / 5:41 PM

Federal court rules Mississippi must add new Black-majority state districts

By Don Jacobson
The Mississippi Legislature's redistricting map passed in 2022 is illegal under civil rights laws and must be redrawn to add three new Black-majority districts, a federal court has ruled. Photo by Allstarecho/Wikimedia Commons
July 3 (UPI) -- A federal court has ordered that the state of Mississippi must redraw its state Legislative districting map to include more Black-majority Senate and House districts.

In a ruling issued late Tuesday by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, the court agreed with civil rights advocates that the districting map adopted and approved by the Republican-majority state Legislature and administration two years ago violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, unlawfully diluting the electoral power of Mississippi's Black residents.

The decision, following an eight-day trial in February, calls for the districts to be redrawn with the inclusion of two additional Black-majority districts in the Senate and one additional Black-majority district in the state House.

The plaintiffs in the case -- the Mississippi State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and several individual voters -- "have satisfied their burden" in proving discrimination against Black voters, the three-judge panel wrote in their ruling.

The court determined the plaintiffs had successfully demonstrated that Mississippians' voting access was affected by "racially polarized" districts rather than political party preferences as argued by the state. It also agreed that while Black Mississippians' population grew and that of the White population declined after 2010, the 2022 redistricting maps did not reflect that change.

The jurists, however, rejected the NAACP's claims characterizing the maps as "unconstitutional racial gerrymanders."

The American Civil Liberties Union, which alongside other civil rights groups challenged the maps, hailed the decision as "a win for Black Mississippians."

The 2022 maps "illegally prevented Black Mississippians from fully and fairly participating in our democracy in places like DeSoto County, Hattiesburg, and Chickasaw County," ACLU senior staff attorney Ari Savitzky said in a statement. "The court correctly found that the Voting Rights Act demands more."

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch had not responded to the decision with a statement by late Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve waiting on new data before committing to lowering interest rates amid inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal Reserve waiting on new data before committing to lowering interest rates amid inflation
July 3 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve officials say they will not lower interest rates for now but indicated how inflation is headed in the right direction but not fast enough to lower rates.
Biden will 'absolutely not' leave race, White House says as another Democrat urges him to step down
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden will 'absolutely not' leave race, White House says as another Democrat urges him to step down
July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden won't leave the presidential race, the White House said Wednesday ahead of Biden's meeting with Democratic governors and as another Congressional Democrat says he should withdraw.
HUD makes mortgage documents accessible in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, more
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HUD makes mortgage documents accessible in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, more
July 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Wednesday it is making 19 single family mortgage documents available in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese languages.
Thompson Fire forces 28,000 to evacuate in California
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Thompson Fire forces 28,000 to evacuate in California
July 3 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning as the Thompson Fire forced another 15,000 residents to evacuate, raising the total of evacuees to 28,000.
Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to New York over spoiled meals
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to New York over spoiled meals
July 3 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said an international flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York City on Wednesday morning after spoiled in-flight passenger meals were discovered while in the air.
Communities to get $600 million from DOT from Biden infrastructure law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Communities to get $600 million from DOT from Biden infrastructure law
July 3 (UPI) -- Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that more than $600 million in infrastructure funding is being made available to communities around the country.
Fourth of July cookout costs rise to record high $7.12 per person
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fourth of July cookout costs rise to record high $7.12 per person
July 3 (UPI) -- July 4 cookout costs will be greater this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Fourth of July market basket survey. The survey measures average costs across the United States.
ADP: Private payrolls grew 150,000 in June, lower than expectations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ADP: Private payrolls grew 150,000 in June, lower than expectations
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. private job growth for June fell short of expectations, according to private payroll processor ADP's monthly report released Wednesday.
Southwest Airlines approves 'poison pill' as Elliott Investment gains more shares
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southwest Airlines approves 'poison pill' as Elliott Investment gains more shares
July 3 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines said Wednesday it decided to adopt a limited-duration shareholder rights plan that will expire in one year. It's an attempt to stop a hostile takeover by Elliott Investment Management L.P. 
Biden to award Medal of Honor to two Civil War soldiers for Great Locomotive Chase
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to award Medal of Honor to two Civil War soldiers for Great Locomotive Chase
July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will posthumously award the Medal of Honor to two Union soldiers who on Wednesday took part in a successful operation against the Confederacy behind enemy lines during the Civil War.
