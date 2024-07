A Delta Airplane jet sits at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on November 15, 2006. An international Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York City on Wednesday. File Photo by Kamenko Pajic/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said an international flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York City on Wednesday morning after spoiled in-flight passenger meals were discovered while in the air. Delta Flight 136 landed at about 4 a.m., EDT at John F. Kennedy International Airport where 12 of the 277 passengers were evaluated by medical crews. The evaluated passengers, though, opted to continue their flights instead of being hospitalized. Advertisement

It was not clear what the contents of the meal were or the ailments suffered by some of the passengers.

"Delta's food safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident," Delta spokesperson Lisa Hanna, said according to CBS News.

"This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

The incident comes after another Delta international flight from Detroit to Munich was diverted to London after sickness among the flight crew. The crew was checked out by medical personnel.