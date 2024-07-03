Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 3, 2024 / 12:12 PM

Communities to get $600 million from DOT from Biden infrastructure law

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday $600 million from the Biden Administration Infrastructure law is being made available to communities across the United States. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday $600 million from the Biden Administration Infrastructure law is being made available to communities across the United States. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that more than $600 million in infrastructure funding is being made available to communities around the country.

It's the third round of the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program for capital construction projects and community planning grants, the Transportation Department said.

Advertisement

"Through President Biden's infrastructure law, we're addressing infrastructure choices of the past and making sure that our transportation investments serve to connect, rather than divide, people and communities across the country," Buttigieg said in a statement. "This funding will support projects that bring people closer to jobs, schools, housing, places of worship, and one another."

Communities interested in qualifying for the funding can get assistance through the Transportation Department's Reconnecting Communities Institute.

Related

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are key components of President Biden's Investing in America agenda, which is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle out," the Transportation Department said. "These investments are rebuilding our nation's infrastructure, driving more than $490 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments, lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs, and accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy. "

Advertisement

Projects funded earlier this year include the Atlanta BeltLine to Flint River Trail Project in Georgia to construct a multi-use trail connecting schools, job centers, the belt line and rail stations.

A Birmingham, Ala., project got a grant for a 15-block redesign of Birmingham's Black Main Street. Portland, Ore., got money to build a highway cover "that will support new community space and future development while reconnecting Lower Albina to local streets over Interstate 5."

Syracuse, N.Y., used DOT funding to remove parts of I-81 to "transform the surrounding neighborhood into a complete streets network, increase connections to downtown Syracuse, improve traffic flow, increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians, and spur additional investment in the neighborhood."

The Transportation Department said the RCP program sets a goal of 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal infrastructure investments "flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution."

The application deadline for the new Transportation Department community funding is Sept. 30.

Latest Headlines

Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to New York over spoiled meals
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to New York over spoiled meals
July 3 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said an international flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York City on Wednesday morning after spoiled in-flight passenger meals were discovered while in the air.
Fourth of July cookout costs rise to record high $7.12 per person
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fourth of July cookout costs rise to record high $7.12 per person
July 3 (UPI) -- July 4 cookout costs will be greater this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Fourth of July market basket survey. The survey measures average costs across the United States.
ADP: Private payrolls grew 150,000 in June, lower than expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP: Private payrolls grew 150,000 in June, lower than expectations
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. private job growth for June fell short of expectations, according to private payroll processor ADP's monthly report released Wednesday.
Southwest Airlines approves 'poison pill' as Elliott Investment gains more shares
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest Airlines approves 'poison pill' as Elliott Investment gains more shares
July 3 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines said Wednesday it decided to adopt a limited-duration shareholder rights plan that will expire in one year. It's an attempt to stop a hostile takeover by Elliott Investment Management L.P. 
Biden to meet with Democratic governors and congressional leaders post-debate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to meet with Democratic governors and congressional leaders post-debate
July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has planned meetings with Democratic governors and Democratic Senate and House leaders Wednesday in the wake of his self-acknowledged bad debate performance.
Thompson Fire forces 13,000 to evacuate in California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thompson Fire forces 13,000 to evacuate in California
July 3 (UPI) -- Residents living in parts of Butte County faced evacuation orders on Tuesday as the Thompson fire burned through acres of land in north central California.
Biden to award Medal of Honor to two Civil War soldiers for Great Locomotive Chase
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to award Medal of Honor to two Civil War soldiers for Great Locomotive Chase
July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will posthumously award the Medal of Honor to two Union soldiers who on Wednesday took part in a successful operation against the Confederacy behind enemy lines during the Civil War.
Police arrest husband of missing Arizona woman on charges of aggravated assault
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police arrest husband of missing Arizona woman on charges of aggravated assault
July 3 (UPI) -- The husband of an Arizona woman who has been missing since Sunday has been arrested, according to authorities who say they now believe they are investigating a homicide.
U.S. conducts first 'large' removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. conducts first 'large' removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018
July 3 (UPI) -- The United States has conducted its first "large" removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018, the Biden administration said.
Lloyd Austin: U.S. will soon announce $2.3B security package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Lloyd Austin: U.S. will soon announce $2.3B security package for Ukraine
July 3 (UPI) -- The United States will soon announce a new $2.3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greece institutes six-day work week
Greece institutes six-day work week
Thompson Fire forces 13,000 to evacuate in California
Thompson Fire forces 13,000 to evacuate in California
U.S. conducts first 'large' removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018
U.S. conducts first 'large' removal flight of Chinese migrants since 2018
Ailing, 79-year-old Native American activist Leonard Peltier denied parole request
Ailing, 79-year-old Native American activist Leonard Peltier denied parole request
Six dead across Caribbean as downgraded Hurricane Beryl heads toward Jamaica
Six dead across Caribbean as downgraded Hurricane Beryl heads toward Jamaica
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement