President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday at the White House with Democratic governors and congressional leaders for the first time since his self-acknowledged bad debate performance. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has planned meetings with Democratic governors and Democratic Senate and House leaders Wednesday in the wake of his self-acknowledged bad debate performance. The meetings will be held Wednesday evening at the White House. Advertisement

"The president is going to take some time and talk to those members and Democratic governors," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday he will head to White House tomorrow to attend the governors meeting and to stand with the president."

Newsom has dismissed the idea of Biden stepping aside, maintaining that Biden's record as president and not a 90-minute debate should be the deciding factor for voters.

Two dozen Democratic governors held a Monday call to discuss their response to the campaign fallout triggered by Biden's debate performance. Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker did not particpate in that call.

They have been mentioned as potential Biden replacements should he step aside or be replaced on the presidential ticket.

The Hill, citing a national Democratic official familiar with the call, said the Biden-Harris campaign was aware of the call and it was organized by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Biden campaign insists that while the president had a bad debate night, he is assuring donors and Democratic political leaders that he is both still up to the job and able to win re-election in November.

Biden appeared more energetic and coherent during a post-debate campaign rally in North Carolina.

On Friday Biden will do an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and a campaign event in Madison, Wis.