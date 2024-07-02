Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 2, 2024 / 6:50 PM

TSA expects record Independence Day holiday airline travel

By Mike Heuer
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said more than 32 million will use airlines to travel over the Independence Day holiday and will enjoy improved security checks and safer airports thanks to the 2023 infrastructure law. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said more than 32 million will use airlines to travel over the Independence Day holiday and will enjoy improved security checks and safer airports thanks to the 2023 infrastructure law. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officials expect to screen more than 32 million airline passengers from Thursday last week through Monday, which would be a record amount.

"This year's record-breaking air travel is another good sign for our economy as more Americans take to the skies than ever before," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release Tuesday.

Advertisement

The demand for airline tickets is up by 5.4% compared to last year, while airfares are 6% lower, Buttigieg said.

He said the 2023 bipartisan infrastructure law invested $25 billion to improve the nation's airports through 2028.

The law is adding more gates, increasing flight capacity and modernizing baggage systems, Buttigieg said.

He said the Federal Aviation Administration this week approved $289 million in airport infrastructure grants in 40 states and $1 billion to improve airport efficiency and safety.

The TSA screened nearly 3 million airline passengers on June 23, which is the largest number of screenings in one day.

"We expect this summer to be our busiest ever and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Day holiday," TSA administrator David Pekoske said.

Advertisement

"The traveling public is on the move," he added. "We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes."

Although more people than ever are expected to travel this summer, the TSA is minimizing the time needed to go through security checks.

The TSA is screening passengers in 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes, according to the TSA.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ailing, 79-year-old Native American activist Leonard Peltier denied parole request
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ailing, 79-year-old Native American activist Leonard Peltier denied parole request
July 2 (UPI) -- Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist imprisoned for nearly 50 years, on Tuesday was denied parole, prompting Amnesty International to call on U.S. President Joe Biden to grant clemency to the ailing 79-year-old.
Sentencing in Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money case now set for September
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Sentencing in Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money case now set for September
July 2 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's New York hush-money trial has pushed back the original July 11 sentencing date to September closer to the election.
White House unveils excessive-heat protection proposal for U.S. workers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House unveils excessive-heat protection proposal for U.S. workers
July 2 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday proposed new rules to protect workers toiling in extreme weather conditions as new and related infrastructure investments were unveiled.
Congressional Democrat calls on Joe Biden to cease campaign for re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congressional Democrat calls on Joe Biden to cease campaign for re-election
July 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, on Tuesday became the first elected Democrat to urge President Joe Biden to cease his re-election effort amid the fallout from Thursday night's debate and the president's poor performance.
JOLTS: May U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose to 8.14 million
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
JOLTS: May U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose to 8.14 million
July 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy continued to show resilience with the Labor Department statistics released Tuesday showing that the job openings grew, beating Wall Street estimates.
Rudy Giuliani loses New York law license over 2020 election subversion efforts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani loses New York law license over 2020 election subversion efforts
July 2 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday lost his law license by a state court amid his swirl of legal imbroglios tied to his attempt to help subvert and overturn the 2020 election.
Biden administration announces sale of 1M barrels of gasoline ahead of July 4 travel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration announces sale of 1M barrels of gasoline ahead of July 4 travel
July 2 (UPI) -- Ahead of this week's 4th of July travels, the Biden administration announced the sale of 1 million barrels of gasoline in its latest effort to push down the price of gas which largely will impact the northeast U.S.
Supreme Court to hear case over FDA's ability to ban e-cigarette flavors
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case over FDA's ability to ban e-cigarette flavors
July 2 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear a case challenging the Food and Drug Administration's authority to approve flavored e-cigarettes.
Trump signals rollbacks of Biden policies to curb emissions, promote EVs
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump signals rollbacks of Biden policies to curb emissions, promote EVs
July 2 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump has signaled his plan to roll back President Joe Biden's efforts to cut emissions and curb climate change. Some of Biden's initiatives are expected to endure in some form.
ADL sues Iran, Syria, North Korea for aiding Hamas' attack on Israel
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
ADL sues Iran, Syria, North Korea for aiding Hamas' attack on Israel
July 2 (UPI) -- The Anti-Defamation League is suing Iran, Syria and North Korea in a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit on allegations they provided material support that Hamas used to commit its surprise attack on Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greece institutes six-day work week
Greece institutes six-day work week
After ruling on immunity, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez calls for impeachment of court justices
After ruling on immunity, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez calls for impeachment of court justices
Missing child operation recovers 200 children nationwide, U.S. Marshals say
Missing child operation recovers 200 children nationwide, U.S. Marshals say
Sentencing in Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money case now set for September
Sentencing in Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money case now set for September
Israel launches airstrikes near Khan Younis after Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket attacks
Israel launches airstrikes near Khan Younis after Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket attacks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement