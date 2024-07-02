TSA expects record Independence Day holiday airline travel

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said more than 32 million will use airlines to travel over the Independence Day holiday and will enjoy improved security checks and safer airports thanks to the 2023 infrastructure law. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officials expect to screen more than 32 million airline passengers from Thursday last week through Monday, which would be a record amount. "This year's record-breaking air travel is another good sign for our economy as more Americans take to the skies than ever before," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release Tuesday.

The demand for airline tickets is up by 5.4% compared to last year, while airfares are 6% lower, Buttigieg said.

He said the 2023 bipartisan infrastructure law invested $25 billion to improve the nation's airports through 2028.

The law is adding more gates, increasing flight capacity and modernizing baggage systems, Buttigieg said.

He said the Federal Aviation Administration this week approved $289 million in airport infrastructure grants in 40 states and $1 billion to improve airport efficiency and safety.

The TSA screened nearly 3 million airline passengers on June 23, which is the largest number of screenings in one day.

"We expect this summer to be our busiest ever and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Day holiday," TSA administrator David Pekoske said.

"The traveling public is on the move," he added. "We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes."

Although more people than ever are expected to travel this summer, the TSA is minimizing the time needed to go through security checks.

The TSA is screening passengers in 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes, according to the TSA.