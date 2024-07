Schiller Park, Ill., resident Robin Lee Reierson, 69, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol (pictured). File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Robin Lee Reierson, 69, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol. Reierson is a Schiller Park, Ill., resident who federal prosecutors said positioned himself in front of a police barricade and pushed a barrier made of bicycle racks into a line of police officers. Advertisement

Prosecutors said Reierson eventually stopped and left the Capitol's West Plaza while urging others to: "Don't stop; keep going."

FBI agents arrested Reierson on Aug. 23 in Illinois, and federal prosecutors made him one of more than 1,450 people who have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol protest. They come from nearly every state.

U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia Judge Reggie Walton accepted Reierson's guilty plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing on Oct. 16.

The Jan. 6 protest devolved into a violent riot as many attempted to stop the transfer of power following then-President Donald Trump's election loss to current President Joe Biden.

More than 500 people were charged with felony assaults of police officers or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation into the protest continues. Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump has said he would free Jan. 6 protesters.