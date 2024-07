U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 577.61 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled across the U.S. border with Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

CBP officers intercepted the drugs on Sunday after flagging a shipment of bell peppers and cucumbers for a secondary inspection.

Officers, using canines and inspection technology, found 360 packages containing a total of 577.61 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trailer.

The CBP estimates the shipment's street value is more than $5.16 million.

"These types of seizures illustrate CBP's efforts to protect our communities from the spread of hard narcotics," Rodriguez said.

Department of Homeland Security special agents initiated a criminal investigation following the drug seizure.

In a separate case, a federal judge in Tacoma, Wash., on June 24 sentenced a former attorney from Mexico to 90 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine.

Gustavo Castellanos-Tapia, 38, will be deported after completing his prison sentence.