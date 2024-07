The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would create the first-ever federal safety standards for employees exposed to excessive heat. File Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday proposed new rules to protect workers toiling in extreme weather conditions. If finalized, the new proposed Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule would create the first-ever federal safety standards for employees exposed to excessive heat conditions the White House said would impact 36 million workers and "substantially reduce" heat injuries, illnesses and workplace deaths. Advertisement

The White House said the new rule would place requirements such as mandated rest breaks, access to shade and water and heat acclimation for new employees, developing plans for heat illnesses, emergency response plans, and training for supervisors.

The new rule, though, will take about a year to implement and there is no guarantee that it will move forward if a new administration comes into office.

Excessive heat was blamed for 436 worker deaths from 2011 through 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The administration also announced $1 billion in grants to expand tree and green spaces in urban areas and $7 billion to expand the wildland firefighting workforce along with new technology to help battle wildfire.

"The administration also launched a new Community Wildfire Defense Grant program that helps local communities develop and implement wildfire preparedness and protection in communities across the West," the White House said.