Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2024 / 5:52 PM / Updated at 4:41 AM

Pride marches across the country incorporate politics

By Mark Moran & Darryl Coote
Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 13 | Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Pride month celebrations culminated Sunday with parades across the world, including San Francisco and New York, where people supporting LGBTQ identities and rights, some dressed in multi-colored, elaborate clothing and costumes, marched in the streets.

In New York, thousands of Pride revelers rallied along Fifth Avenue in an event that also marked the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising of June 28, 1969, which sparked the gay rights movement in the United States.

Advertisement

"For 55 years, New Yorkers have proudly carried the banner that says, 'This is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement,'" Gov. Kathy Hochul, who participated in the march, told the crowd.

"And today, we continue pushing forward, recognizing the contributions from those individuals who stood up against the tides of their time, who said that 'We have rights. We have rights to gather, to socialize, to dance, and to love who we want to love.'"

The event and march were held under the theme of "Reflect. Empower. Unite," selected to highlight the importance of the city's Pride march "As the intersection of Queer liberation and joy," the organizing NYC Pride said in a statement.

Advertisement

The march and celebrations come amid an onslaught of Republican-led bills targeting the rights of the lGBT community. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking some 527 such bills that have been entered into state legislatures this year.

NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Pérez said earlier in a statement that the city's march is how the community combats "all the negativity."

"This is the celebration that brings people from every borough in the city and all parts of the world together, in joy, to share the accomplishments, talents and resilience of our community," Pérez said.

"The March is where we demonstrate the strength that comes with inclusion, diversity and acceptance."

Dashawn Usher, Miss Major, Raquel Willis, Michelle Visage, Eshe Ukwell and Baddie Brooks served as grand marshals for the event.

In San Francisco, city officials kicked off the festivities Saturday by marrying more than 200 couples as part of its annual tradition celebrating marriage equality.

Its march also occurred Sunday, with the city's Pride theme being "Beacon of love."

"Yes, San Francisco is a beacon of love, but also hope," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

"Right now, all across this country our LGBTQ+ community is under assault, with their basic rights being threatened, and we stand strong in support of this incredible community. Today is about celebrating the love that bonds individuals together and serves as the heart of the work we have ahead of us here in this City and across the nation."

Advertisement

There were also large Pride marches in Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago and across the globe. The Chicago march typically draws 1 million people and organizers reduced the number of floats participating in this year's festivities from 199 to 150, citing logical and safety concerns.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Beryl takes aim at Windward Islands as Category 3 storm
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at Windward Islands as Category 3 storm
July 1 (UPI) -- The Atlantic's first hurricane of the season developed into a Category 4 storm Sunday and barreled toward the Windward Islands and Barbados, packing winds of 130 mph.
DOJ reportedly preparing to present Boeing with plea deal for 737 Max crashes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ reportedly preparing to present Boeing with plea deal for 737 Max crashes
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is planning to present Boeing with a plea deal related to two fatal crashes of the embattled American aerospace company's 737 Max 8 jet.
Fourth of July accompanied by 'scorching' heat
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fourth of July accompanied by 'scorching' heat
June 30 (UPI) -- The Fourth of July is shaping up to be one of the hottest in recent history across most of the country.
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
June 30 (UPI) -- A man who impersonated an officer with the NYPD last Sunday and pepper-sprayed a tourist has been identified as an former convict who previously spent six years in prison.
Experts warn of hectic travel week ahead of July 4
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Experts warn of hectic travel week ahead of July 4
June 29 (UPI) -- This year's Fourth of July travel period is on track to be the busiest and the hottest yet.
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
June 29 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Asian teen attempting to flee police on foot aimed a replica Glock 17 pistol at a Utica, N.Y., police officer who shot and killed him Friday night.
Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns
June 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting a major fundraiser in the Hamptons Saturday, as he looks to quell criticism of his debate with former president Donald Trump.
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 2 days ago
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Jury convicts ex-Northeastern University employee who staged bomb hoax
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury convicts ex-Northeastern University employee who staged bomb hoax
June 29 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Northeastern University employee for staging a fake bomb threat on the university's Boston campus two years ago.
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
June 29 (UPI) -- A shark bit a boater's arm in waters off Florida's Atlantic coast late Friday morning, causing critical injuries and prompting an airlift to a local hospital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement