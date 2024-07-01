Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has vowed to file impeachment articles against at least one U.S. Supreme Court justice after Monday's ruling to grant partial immunity to former President Donald Trump, as she accused the court of being "consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says she plans to file impeachment articles against at least one U.S. Supreme Court justice after Monday's ruling to grant partial immunity to former President Donald Trump. "The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," the prominent liberal on the House Oversight Committee wrote Monday in a post on X, without naming any justices. Advertisement

"Today's ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture," Ocasio-Cortez added. "I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return."

Earlier Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 -- in a decision split along conservative and liberal lines -- that Trump had absolute immunity to execute core constitutional powers, presumption of immunity for official acts related to his role as president and no immunity for unofficial acts.

In writing the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said it was up to the lower courts to determine into which category Trump's alleged acts fall.

"Because those courts categorically rejected any form of presidential immunity, they did not analyze the conduct alleged in the indictment to decide which of it should be categorized as official and which unofficial," Roberts wrote.

Trump, who is facing felony charges for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, called Monday's Supreme Court decision "brilliantly written and wise" and a "big win for our Constitution and Democracy."

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas, following reports he accepted gifts and luxury travel provided by a Republican donor, but did not file articles of impeachment because they were unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled House.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez introduced the High Court Gift Ban Act that would prohibit Supreme Court justices from receiving gifts valued at more than $50.

"It is appalling that the members of the highest court in the land have been accepting millions of dollars in unreported gifts and transactions from parties with interests before the court," Ocasio-Cortez claimed. "This is not about politics -- it's about safeguarding the strength and integrity of our democracy."

Only one justice in the history of the United States has ever been impeached. Justice Samuel Chase was impeached in 1804 after Congress accused him of refusing to dismiss biased jurors, and excluding defense witnesses in a couple of politically charged cases. The Senate later acquitted Chase.

Other Democrats joined Ocasio-Cortez in blasting Monday's Supreme Court decision, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., but stopped short of calling for impeachment of justices.

"The Framers of the Constitution envisioned a democracy governed by the rule of law and the consent of the American people," Jeffries said. "They did not intend for our nation to be ruled by a king or monarch who could act with absolute impunity."

As Democrats blasted the Supreme Court's decision, which could push Trump's election interference trial past the date of the November general election, Republicans have accused the Biden administration of "weaponizing" the Justice Department to damage a political opponent.

"The president of the United States must have immunity, like members of Congress and federal judges, which is necessary for any presidency to function properly," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Monday in a statement.