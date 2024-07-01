Cocaine worth $240K seized from car on Mexico-U.S. bridge

Agents at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $239,606 worth of suspected cocaine concealed within a vehicle. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

July 1 (UPI) -- For the second time in two weeks, U.S. border patrol agents have recovered cocaine worth several hundred thousand dollars from a vehicle entering the United States from Mexico via a bridge. On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge between Mission, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico, in the Rio Grande encountered a Ford pickup truck. Advertisement A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team. Officers found eight packages of what they believed was cocaine weighing 17.94 pounds and worth $239,506, concealed within the vehicle. Related 3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

"Our frontline CBP officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance amid rising pre-holiday traffic and that mission dedication resulted in this significant cocaine seizure," Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in a news release. "The ability of our officers to utilize training, experience and technology to zero-in on narcotics loads is formidable and results in criminal consequences for those who would attempt to bring narcotics into this country."

On June 12, officers stopped a white Jeep coming into the United States from Mexico. Further inspection found 25 packages of suspected cocaine hidden inside the vehicle, an estimated $503,200 worth. The driver was arrested.

The 3.2-mile Anzalduas International Bridge opened for traffic on Dec. 15, 2009.

"Since then it has served as the most direct, safe, and efficient route between the Rio Grande Valley and Mexican cities such as Monterrey and Mexico City, reducing the travel time by as much as 45 minutes," the city of McAllen website says.

The border bridge is designed for cross-border commuters and includes a pedestrian crossing.

Between 2,500 and 5,000 commercial vehicles use the bridge daily, according to CBP.

In 2023, construction began on a new commercial and inspection facility to fully support commercial cargo. This is designed relieve congestion and pressure at the only commercial bridge in the area, the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.