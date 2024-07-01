Trending
July 1, 2024 / 5:08 PM

Karen Read murder trial ends in mistrial on fifth day of jury deliberation

By Allen Cone

July 1 (UPI) -- A judge in Massachusetts on Monday declared a mistrial in the murder case of Karen Read after the jury said it was deadlocked because of "deeply held convictions that each of us carry."

The jury in Dedham, near Boston, was unable to unanimously decide whether a drunken Read, 44, intentionally backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, two years ago on a snowy night in Canton. The Mansfield woman said she was framed in a cover-up.

She was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The jury went home Friday after deliberating for four days.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, the jury of six men and six women sent a note to Judge Beverly Cannone saying that it was at an impasse.

The judge said: "I think this has been an extraordinary jury. I've never seen a note like this reporting to be at an impasse."

Cannon told them about the "dynamite charge," which advised them it is their duty to decide this case if they can do so conscientiously.

The jury foreperson wrote in a note to Cannone at about 2:30 p.m.: "Despite our rigorous efforts, we continue to find ourselves at an impasse. Our perspectives on the evidence are starkly divided," the note read.

"The deep division is not due to a lack of effort or diligence, but rather a sincere adherence to our individual principles and moral convictions. To continue to deliberate would be futile and only serve to force us to compromise these deeply held beliefs."

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said it intends to retry the case against Read.

She faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Cannone set a status hearing for 2 p.m. on July 22.

"First, we thank the O'Keefe family for their commitment and dedication to this long process," the DA's office said. "They maintained sight of the true core of this case -- to find justice for John O'Keefe."

Crowds of Read's supporters cheered for her outside court each day of the two-month trial, which included 74 witnesses.

After the ruling, the crowd outside yelled: "Free Karen Read!"

"I think you'll have a really hard time finding jurors that are number one not biased and number two not living under a rock," said Stacy Bettancourt, 47, who was wearing a red "Free Karen tank top, told the New York Post.

