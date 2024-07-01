Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 1, 2024 / 5:15 PM

Hunter Biden sues Fox News over alleged 'revenge porn' law violations

By Chris Benson
Hunter Biden (R) departs the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden from Wilmington's J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on the third day of trial on criminal gun charges in Delaware. The president's son is seeking a new trial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | Hunter Biden (R) departs the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden from Wilmington's J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on the third day of trial on criminal gun charges in Delaware. The president's son is seeking a new trial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against Fox News claiming the network violated New York's "revenge porn" law by showing intimate pictures of him without his approval, according to court documents.

The lawsuit filed Sunday night in a New York court claims the conservative Fox News network allegedly violated the state's revenge porn law, which "establishes the crime of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image," by publishing private images without Biden's permission.

Advertisement

"Fox published and disseminated these intimate images to its vast audience of millions as part of an entertainment program in order to humiliate, harass, annoy, and alarm Mr. Biden and to tarnish his reputation," the lawsuit filed with New York's Supreme Court alleges about the Oct. 2022 airing of Fox's "The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People."

Among other requests, the lawsuit seeks compensation for damages set out by state law.

Related

The miniseries program in question, removed by Fox after the president's son, 54, in April first threatened to sue over the matter, aired on the streaming service Fox Nation and broadcast nude images of Biden that was and allegedly still remains available on some platforms.

Advertisement

Biden's lawyers have claimed "unlawful commercial exploitation" of his image, name and likeness took place in images depicting him close to or in the nude or engaging in sex acts.

It arrives as a new and similar "revenge porn" law went into effect Monday in Massachusetts, now the 49th state to prohibit revenge porn, leaving South Carolina as the only state to not outlaw "revenge porn" actions.

Fox, however, called the suit "entirely politically motivated" and "devoid of merit," pointing to how Hunter Biden "did not complain" until April.

"The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon," the Rupert Murdoch-owned television network said in a statement.

Hunter Biden's lawyers filed court papers last week in Delaware seeking a new trial following his June 11 conviction on all three felony gun charges for allegedly lying on a federal background form about drug addiction in order to obtain a firearm.

"Consistent with the First Amendment, FOX News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden's own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court," Fox says.

Advertisement

The president's son still is facing federal tax charges in California in an upcoming trial.

Latest Headlines

House Republicans sue attorney general in federal court over Biden audiotapes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans sue attorney general in federal court over Biden audiotapes
July 1 (UPI) -- House Republicans sued the attorney general in federal court to obtain the much-desired audio tapes of special counsel Robert Hur's interview of President Joe Biden related to his handling of classified documents.
Karen Read murder trial ends in mistrial on fifth day of jury deliberation
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Karen Read murder trial ends in mistrial on fifth day of jury deliberation
July 1 (UPI) -- A judge in Massachusetts on Monday declared a mistrial in the murder case of Karen Read after the jury said it was deadlocked because of "deeply held convictions that each of us carry."
We hold these truths: Fourth of July holiday to be scorcher for many, stormy for others
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
We hold these truths: Fourth of July holiday to be scorcher for many, stormy for others
In much of the nation, temperatures reach the peak historical average in July, so it's no surprise that this Fourth of July should be a scorcher for many as others grabble with stormy weather.
Steve Bannon reports to federal prison for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Steve Bannon reports to federal prison for contempt of Congress
July 1 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, a political strategist for Donald Trump when he was president, reported to a federal prison in Danbury, Conn. on Monday to begin a four-month sentence because he defied a congressional subpoena.
9-foot storm surge feared as Beryl hits Windward Islands as Category 4 storm
U.S. News // 2 days ago
9-foot storm surge feared as Beryl hits Windward Islands as Category 4 storm
July 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl was moving over Carricau Island Monday afternoon after making landfall in Grenada as a powerful Category 4 storm.
Supreme Court sends Florida, Texas social media regulation laws back to lower courts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court sends Florida, Texas social media regulation laws back to lower courts
July 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday sent back to a lower court a pair of laws from Texas and Florida that seeks to put restrictions on a social media company's ability to moderate content on its own platforms.
New California state law requires date rape testing devices at public bars, clubs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New California state law requires date rape testing devices at public bars, clubs
July 1 (UPI) -- Public bars and clubs in California are required to offer drug-testing devices in an effort to protect patrons from drinks spiked with "date rape drugs," according to state legislation that took effect Monday.
Small plane crash kills Ga. family of 5 returning from N.Y. baseball tournament
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Small plane crash kills Ga. family of 5 returning from N.Y. baseball tournament
July 1 (UPI) -- Five members of an Atlanta-area family died in a small plane crash in New York, the New York State Police said Monday.
Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity for official acts only
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity for official acts only
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is due to hand down its final opinions of the term Monday, including an opinion on former President Donald Trump's claim to broad presidential immunity.
Boeing in $4.7B takeover of Spirit AeroSystems as part of effort to boost safety
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing in $4.7B takeover of Spirit AeroSystems as part of effort to boost safety
July 1 (UPI) -- Boeing has agreed to reacquire Spirit AeroSystems, a key parts supplier, in a stock and debt deal worth as much as $13 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Small plane crash kills Ga. family of 5 returning from N.Y. baseball tournament
Small plane crash kills Ga. family of 5 returning from N.Y. baseball tournament
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity for official acts only
Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity for official acts only
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Tropical Storm Chris dissipates through eastern Mexico
Tropical Storm Chris dissipates through eastern Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement