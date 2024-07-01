New California state law requires date rape testing devices at public bars, clubs

July 1 (UPI) -- Public bars and clubs in California now are required to offer drug-testing devices in an effort to protect patrons from drinks spiked with "date rape drugs," according to state legislation that took effect Monday.

Assembly Bill 1013 mandates that 2,400 establishments with Type 48 licenses from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control must offer the testing devices for free or at a price "not to exceed a reasonable amount based on the wholesale cost," the department said in a release.

Type 48 licenses are issued to public bars and nightclubs where alcohol is served and minors are not allowed to enter and remain.

The agency, which authorizes the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits, requires the venues to have signage with the message: "Don't get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details."

These test devices "can detect the presence of controlled substances in drinks" such as flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma hydroxybutyric acid.

For testing, a few drops of the drink are applied onto a testing card. If the card turns blue or green, the drink likely has been tampered with.

"You never really know when somebody could be making you a potential target," Yahya Algathab, a patron at a bar, told KGTV-TV in San Diego. "Having that peace of mind with these kids also feels like you have an angel on your shoulder, you know, guarding you."

That bar at Number One Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest will offer them for free.

The establishments will face "administrative actions impacting their licenses," if they fail to comply.