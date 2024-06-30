Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2024 / 8:15 PM

Fourth of July accompanied by 'scorching' heat

By Mark Moran
A child cools off in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. An excessive heat watch has been issued for a large portion of the country during Independence Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A child cools off in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. An excessive heat watch has been issued for a large portion of the country during Independence Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The Fourth of July is shaping up to be one of the hottest in recent history across most of the country.

High temperatures are forecast to be in the triple digits in California and California. In the Phoenix area, the mercury is projected to be near 115 degrees on Independence Day and beyond. Same for cities in California's San Joaquin Valley and Palm Springs. Even as far north as Sacramento, the mercury will reach 112.

Advertisement

Numerous record temperatures are expected to fall. Scorching heat and high humidity levels in the deep South will make it feel like 120 degrees in New Orleans.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the air feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the ambient temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

Related

Much of the East Coast is under a heat advisory. In the Carolinas, the heat index will reach 110 on Sunday. In Virginia it will feel like 108. Philadelphia and central New Jersey will feel like 103 on Sunday.

Parts of the Southeast and West will see temperatures 5-10 degrees above the historical average, according to Accuweather. Temperatures are forecast to touch the lower 90s in New York City, nearly 10 degrees above the historical average for July 4.

Advertisement

Experts warn that during the hottest art of the year, temperatures that exceed the norm can be dangerous, but it's not just the heat that presents threats, but the weather conditions the heat can cause. High temperatures and higher humidity levels can often cause pop-up thunderstorms with the potential for hail and dangerous lightning, both of which can threaten people who are typically gathered outside on Independence Day. But forecasters say while there is the potential for storms in some regions, three-quarters of the country is projected to remain dry.

"Showers and thunderstorms that could interfere with outdoor plans include Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri. Locally severe thunderstorms are possible in Pittsburgh and Little Rock, Arkansas, at some point in the afternoon and evening," Accuweather said.

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Beryl, a 'dangerous storm,' builds to Category 4, bears down on Barbados
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Beryl, a 'dangerous storm,' builds to Category 4, bears down on Barbados
June 29 (UPI) -- The Atlantic's first hurricane of the season developed into a Category 4 storm Sunday and barreled toward the Windward Islands, packing winds of 130 mph.
Pride marches across the country incorporate politics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pride marches across the country incorporate politics
June 30 (UPI) -- Pride month celebrations culminated today with parades across the world, including San Francisco and New York, where people supporting LGBTQ+ identities and rights, some dressed in multi-colored, and elaborate clothing.
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
June 30 (UPI) -- A man who impersonated an officer with the NYPD last Sunday and pepper-sprayed a tourist has been identified as an former convict who previously spent six years in prison.
Experts warn of hectic travel week ahead of July 4
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Experts warn of hectic travel week ahead of July 4
June 29 (UPI) -- This year's Fourth of July travel period is on track to be the busiest and the hottest yet.
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
June 29 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Asian teen attempting to flee police on foot aimed a replica Glock 17 pistol at a Utica, N.Y., police officer who shot and killed him Friday night.
Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns
June 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting a major fundraiser in the Hamptons Saturday, as he looks to quell criticism of his debate with former president Donald Trump.
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 2 days ago
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Jury convicts ex-Northeastern University employee who staged bomb hoax
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury convicts ex-Northeastern University employee who staged bomb hoax
June 29 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Northeastern University employee for staging a fake bomb threat on the university's Boston campus two years ago.
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
June 29 (UPI) -- A shark bit a boater's arm in waters off Florida's Atlantic coast late Friday morning, causing critical injuries and prompting an airlift to a local hospital.
More than 100 dolphins stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod, Mass.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More than 100 dolphins stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod, Mass.
June 29 (UPI) -- More than 100 Atlantic white-sided dolphins are stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod, Mass., in what one nonprofit animal protection group called the "largest single mass stranding event in our response history."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement