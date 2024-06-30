Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2024 / 5:52 PM

Pride marches across the country incorporate politics

By Mark Moran
Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City on Sunday. The inaugural March took place in 1970, one year after the Stonewall uprising. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City on Sunday. The inaugural March took place in 1970, one year after the Stonewall uprising. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Pride month celebrations culminated today with parades across the world, including San Francisco and New York, where people supporting LGBTQ+ identities and rights, some dressed in multi-colored, elaborate clothing and costumes, marched in the streets.

"We're at a time where there's a ton of legislation, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," Zach Overton, 47, said at the New York parade. "It feels like we're taking a step backwards in the fight for equality and so it's a great moment to come out and be with our community and see all the different colors of the spectrum of our community and remind ourselves what we're all fighting for."

Advertisement

In New York, thousands of Pride revelers rallied along Fifth Avenue. Rainbow flags waved in the air as did signs of support for Puerto Rico, Ukraine and Gaza. There were multi-colored, motorized floats traversing the streets as Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" played from loudspeakers.

Politics seeped into this year's Pride march. Rifts were present between supporters of Israel and those of Gaza in the ongoing conflict between the two countries which has erupted into an ugly war that has killed thousands of Israelis and tens of thousands of Gazans.

Advertisement

Protesters blocked the start of the parade in New York, chanting: "Free, free, free Palestine!" Police eventually took some of the protestors away. But the Pride event itself did not start out quietly.

"It is certainly a more active presence this year in terms of protest at Pride events," said Sandra Pérez, the executive director of NYC Pride. "But we were born out of a protest."

There were also large Pride marches in San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, and across the globe. The Chicago march typically draws one million people and organizers reduced the number of floats participating in this year's festivities from 199 to 150, citing logical and safety concerns.

The number of marchers numbered in the hundred of thousands, down from previous years, city officials said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
June 30 (UPI) -- A man who impersonated an officer with the NYPD last Sunday and pepper-sprayed a tourist has been identified as an former convict who previously spent six years in prison.
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 4, bears down on Barbados
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 4, bears down on Barbados
June 29 (UPI) -- The Atlantic's first hurricane of the season developed into a Category 4 storm Sunday and barreled toward the Windward Islands, packing winds of 130 mph.
Experts warn of hectic travel week ahead of July 4
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Experts warn of hectic travel week ahead of July 4
June 29 (UPI) -- This year's Fourth of July travel period is on track to be the busiest and the hottest yet.
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
June 29 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Asian teen attempting to flee police on foot aimed a replica Glock 17 pistol at a Utica, N.Y., police officer who shot and killed him Friday night.
Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns
June 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting a major fundraiser in the Hamptons Saturday, as he looks to quell criticism of his debate with former president Donald Trump.
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 2 days ago
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Jury convicts ex-Northeastern University employee who staged bomb hoax
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury convicts ex-Northeastern University employee who staged bomb hoax
June 29 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Northeastern University employee for staging a fake bomb threat on the university's Boston campus two years ago.
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
June 29 (UPI) -- A shark bit a boater's arm in waters off Florida's Atlantic coast late Friday morning, causing critical injuries and prompting an airlift to a local hospital.
More than 100 dolphins stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod, Mass.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More than 100 dolphins stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod, Mass.
June 29 (UPI) -- More than 100 Atlantic white-sided dolphins are stranded in shallow water off Cape Cod, Mass., in what one nonprofit animal protection group called the "largest single mass stranding event in our response history."
Four dead, 9 injured after suspected drunken-driver crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Four dead, 9 injured after suspected drunken-driver crash
June 29 (UPI) -- One man was arrested and is facing charges of suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a fatal crash in Long Island, N.Y., that claimed the lives of four people and left nine others injured in the hamlet of Deer Park
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement