June 29 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Asian teen attempting to flee police on foot aimed a replica Glock 17 pistol at a police officer in Utica, N.Y., who shot and killed him Friday night. The officers were conducting an investigation and at 10:18 p.m. EDT Friday tried to stop and question two juvenile males walking on a street, Utica Police officials said in a news release. Utica is between Syracuse and Albany.

The teen carrying a pellet gun made to resemble a Glock 17 pistol pointed the gun at the police officers while struggling with the police officers.

An officer fired one shot into the teen's chest.

The teen was taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died from his wound.

Police say they recovered a pellet gun made to look like a Glock 17 pistol with a detachable magazine and will provide a photo of the gun.

The teen is identified as Nyah Mway, who was born in Myanmar and moved to Utica with his family about nine years ago.

Mway recently completed the eighth grade at Donovan Middle School in Utica.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Saturday night, where the teen was shot and killed.

A community meeting is scheduled doe Sunday afternoon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica.