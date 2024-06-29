Advertisement
June 29, 2024 / 3:22 PM

Biden heads to Hamptons fundraiser in wake of debate concerns

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden is hosting a major fundraiser in the Hamptons Saturday, as he looks to quell criticism of his debate with former president Donald Trump. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/UPI
1 of 4 | President Joe Biden is hosting a major fundraiser in the Hamptons Saturday, as he looks to quell criticism of his debate with former president Donald Trump. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting a major fundraiser in the Hamptons on Saturday, as he looks to quell criticism of his debate with former president Donald Trump.

Biden is holding the fundraiser at a sprawling estate owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein and once valued at $147 million on Long Island, N.Y.

The event counts actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Michael J. Fox among its host committee, with tickets going for as much as $250,000.

First lady Jill Biden also is expected to attend with the president.

The fundraiser comes after Thursday's first televised debate between Biden and Trump, which led to concerns among Democratic supporters.

Biden's campaign has not said how much it expects to generate from the fundraiser. Officials did say Friday the Biden campaign received over $27 million worth of donations between Thursday's debate and Friday night.

Trump campaign officials said the former president raised $8 million the day of the debate.

Earlier this month, Biden attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles that was expected to generate a minimum of $28 million.

Trump outraised Biden in May, generating $141 million compared with $85 million.

Biden on Friday tried to ease concerns about his debate performance with a post on social media.

"Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to," the president said on X.

"I might not debate as well as I used to. But what I do know is how to tell the truth."

He appeared much stronger Friday during a rally in Ralegh, N.C., as supporters chanted "four more years.".

"I intend to win this election. When you get knocked down, you get back up," Biden said, alluding to his debate performance the day earlier.

CNN showed video of both performances.

