Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2024 / 7:31 PM

Biden praises 'beloved' bar's role in gay history during unveiling at Stonewall site

By Ehren Wynder
Protesters gather outside at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Protesters gather outside at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center opened its doors Friday, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a historic moment in the LGBTQ rights movement.

The visitors center, which is the first LGBTQ-centered monument within the National Park Service, is a project led by New York nonprofit Pride Live and encompasses 2,100 square feet at 51 Christopher St. in New York City.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to New York for the opening-day celebration.

"This beloved bar became the site of a call to cry for freedom, dignity, equality and respect," Biden told the crowd. "Rebellion galvanized LBGTQ community all across the nation and, quite frankly, around the world."

Related

Jill Biden said, "From today on, this visitor center and monument will tell our nation's story to the teenager who comes here and discovers she isn't alone. The activist who wants to show his children what came before. And all those who wish to learn from the wisdom of the past and use it to help chart the course for our future."

Advertisement

Biden was joined by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Singers Katy Perry and Elton John also made appearances.

"I can say as a proud English, gay man, that this is one of the greatest honors of my life to be here today," he said. "The fight for freedom and equality is an ongoing one."

Former President Barack Obama designated the Stonewall National Monument in 2016 to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion, a series of violent demonstrations against police raids on the Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969.

The project to convert the bar into a visitors center started six years ago with Pride Live co-founders Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard.

The center will provide educational resources on LGBTQ history and culture, such as in-person and virtual tours, lectures, exhibitions and a dedicated theater space.

Latest Headlines

'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
June 28 (UPI) -- Rhonda Massie, the wife of Rep. Thomas Massie has died, the Kentucky Republican said in a social media tribute Friday.
Jury in Karen Read trial goes home without reaching verdict
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury in Karen Read trial goes home without reaching verdict
June 28 (UPI) -- The jury in a Massachusetts woman's murder trial went home Friday without reaching a verdict after deliberating for four days.
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
June 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Friday that a Maryland grand jury indictment against Professor Hoau-Yan Wang alleges he defrauded the U.S. National Institutes of Health of approximately $16 million.
Massachusetts Uber, Lyft drivers win $32.50 wage in AG labor violations settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Massachusetts Uber, Lyft drivers win $32.50 wage in AG labor violations settlement
June 28 (UPI) -- Uber and Lyft drivers have won a minimum pay rate of $32.50 per hour in an action brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. It includes a $175 million payment Uber and Lyft.
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's last-ditch effort to avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
June 28 (UPI) -- Henry "Hank" Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball, now will be immortalized on a stamp to be issued next month, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Friday.
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
A narrow plume of moisture will be just wide enough to foster tropical development from the south-central Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and might deliver the first hurricane of the 2024, forecasters say.
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
June 28 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday removed the final barrier to the state's so-called six-week "fetal heartbeat" bill in another measure that chips away at the state's abortion rights.
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
June 28 (UPI) -- Three Mexican migrants have died in Arizona because of exposure to extreme heat, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement