U.S. News
June 28, 2024 / 3:30 PM

Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid

By Ehren Wynder
Conservative commentator Steve Bannon served for seven months in Donald Trump's White House in 2017. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Conservative commentator Steve Bannon served for seven months in Donald Trump's White House in 2017. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's last-ditch effort to avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

The high court's decision means Bannon must begin his four-month prison sentence Monday.

The conservative commentator and Trump ally was convicted nearly two years ago for refusing to testify and hand over evidence to the now disbanded House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Bannon rebuked the subpoena, arguing a lawyer for Trump indicated he invoked executive privilege over the information in question.

Bannon only served the Trump administration for seven months in 2017, and the information requested by the select committee was from 2020 to 2021.

The House in October 2021 voted to hold him in contempt of Congress, and he was indicted the following month on two charges of criminal contempt.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who presided over the case, blocked Bannon's lawyer from presenting evidence that the defendant relied in good faith on the notion of executive privilege, despite there being no evidence that Trump had invoked such privilege.

The jury in July 2022 found him guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress, and Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison. Nichols, however, allowed Bannon to remain free while he appealed his conviction.

Since then, Bannon has exhausted all of his efforts. A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit voted to uphold his conviction, after which Nichols agreed to lift the pause in Bannon's sentence and ordered him to report to prison by July 1.

Bannon then sought emergency relief from the full D.C. appeals court, but lost that bid as well.

Bannon's legal woes are almost identical to that of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who also is serving a four-month prison sentence in Miami after being convicted for defying the Jan. 6 committee.

Like Bannon, Navarro pulled out all the stops to avoid prison time while he appealed his conviction and took the case all the way to the Supreme Court before being rejected.

Latest Headlines

'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
June 28 (UPI) -- Henry "Hank" Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball, now will be immortalized on a stamp to be issued next month, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Friday.
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
A narrow plume of moisture will be just wide enough to foster tropical development from the south-central Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and might deliver the first hurricane of the 2024, forecasters say.
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
June 28 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday removed the final barrier to the state's so-called six-week "fetal heartbeat" bill in another measure that chips away at the state's abortion rights.
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
June 28 (UPI) -- Three Mexican migrants have died in Arizona because of exposure to extreme heat, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Friday.
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
June 28 (UPI) -- An afternoon lightning strike during a light rainstorm in Utah on Thursday left seven members of a church youth group hospitalized, Sevier County Sheriff's office said.
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling that may limit the Justice Department's ability to prosecute hundreds of people charged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
June 28 (UPI) -- In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the power of federal administrative agencies to enforce regulations across a wide range of issues.
Supreme Court: Punishing homeless for outdoor sleeping not unconstitutional
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court: Punishing homeless for outdoor sleeping not unconstitutional
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that enforcement of camping regulation laws against homeless people in Grants Pass, Ore., does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment banned by the Eighth Amendment.
May PCE shows slowing inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
May PCE shows slowing inflation
June 28 (UPI) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index, the key statistic monitored by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.1% in May and 2.6% over the past year in the latest sign of slowing inflation in the economy.
