Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2024 / 3:30 AM

Seven youth group members hospitalized following lightening strike in Utah

By Darryl Coote

June 28 (UPI) -- Seven church youth group members were taken to the hospital following a lightening strike while hiking in central Utah, authorities said.

The strike occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday as the group from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints were hiking in eastern Sevier County, located about 167 miles south of Salt Lake City, the local sheriff's office said in a statment.

Advertisement

Fifty members of the group felt the shock, but seven raised medical concerns "due to electrocution," the sheriff's office said.

Two of the youth exhibited serious symptoms and were flown via medical helicopter to a children's hospital in Lehi, while the other five youth were transported to hospitals in either Gunnison of Sevier Valley.

All youth apart of the group have been accounted for and have been returned to their parents, the sheriff's office said, adding there have been no other medical issues reported.

"A this time, none of the injuries are expected to be life threatening," the sheriff's office said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced charges against 193 people in a nationwide crackdown on healthcare fraud schemes valued at more than $2.75 billion.
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
June 27 (UPI) -- In a presidential debate marked by multiple falsehoods and hyperbole by former President Donald Trump and a hoarse and uneven performance by President Joe Biden, the candidates took on the economy, abortion, war & more.
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States has dispatched a warship to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in a show of force as tensions mount between Hezbollah and Israel along the Lebanese border, officials said Thursday.
U.S. hits Iran with sanctions over nuclear development
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. hits Iran with sanctions over nuclear development
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned three United Arab Emirates companies and 11 of their vessels shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in retaliation for Tehran expanding its nuclear program.
Judge orders a new hearing on excluding evidence in classified documents case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders a new hearing on excluding evidence in classified documents case
June 27 (UPI) -- The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case ruled Thursday for an additional hearing on whether to exclude evidence underpinning the government's obstruction of justice charges.
Scientists warn of toxic Lake Erie algal bloom
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Scientists warn of toxic Lake Erie algal bloom
June 27 (UPI) -- A toxic algal bloom is predicted for western Lake Erie this summer, which could harm the wildlife while forcing authorities to close beaches, putting a dent in local economies.
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
June 27 (UPI) -- Local authorities informed residents of a Chicago suburb it is safe to return home after a derailed freight train prompted a temporary evacuation Thursday.
Ex-Uvalde school police chief indicted in school shooting investigation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Uvalde school police chief indicted in school shooting investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Oklahoma's public-school teachers now required to teach from Bible
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma's public-school teachers now required to teach from Bible
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's public schools are now required to add the Bible and the Ten Commandments to their student teaching plans, the state announced Thursday.
Kentucky to accept medical marijuana dispensary applications
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kentucky to accept medical marijuana dispensary applications
June 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky is opening applications for medical marijuana licenses in the state Monday, with businesses being able to open by July 1, 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement