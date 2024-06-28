Seven youth group members hospitalized following lightening strike in Utah

June 28 (UPI) -- Seven church youth group members were taken to the hospital following a lightening strike while hiking in central Utah, authorities said.

The strike occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday as the group from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints were hiking in eastern Sevier County, located about 167 miles south of Salt Lake City, the local sheriff's office said in a statment.

Fifty members of the group felt the shock, but seven raised medical concerns "due to electrocution," the sheriff's office said.

Two of the youth exhibited serious symptoms and were flown via medical helicopter to a children's hospital in Lehi, while the other five youth were transported to hospitals in either Gunnison of Sevier Valley.

All youth apart of the group have been accounted for and have been returned to their parents, the sheriff's office said, adding there have been no other medical issues reported.

"A this time, none of the injuries are expected to be life threatening," the sheriff's office said.