June 28, 2024 / 6:19 PM

Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies

By Ehren Wynder
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in a post announcing his wife Rhona Massie's death said she was "the love of my life for over 35 years." File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in a post announcing his wife Rhona Massie's death said she was "the love of my life for over 35 years." File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Rhonda Massie, the wife of Rep. Thomas Massie has died, the Kentucky Republican said in a social media tribute Friday.

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our four children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven," the lawmaker wrote on X. "Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time."

Massie also wrote of his wife's academic achievement as a valedictorian at their high school and graduate from MIT.

The Massies spent their last week together touring Mount Ranier in Washington with their grandson.

Related

"She was the best mammaw ever! We love you Rhonda," a post read.

Massie and his staff did not immediately give a cause of death.

His wife's death brought an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow Kentuckians. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., wrote in an X post that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Rhonda's warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and community touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," his post read. "During this heartbreaking time, my thoughts and prayers are with Thomas, their four children, and the entire Massie family."

Kentucky state Sen. John Schickel posted, "I am shocked and devastated by the death of my dear friend Rhonda Massie. Her loving marriage with Congressman Massie was an inspiration for us all.

"My heart is heavy for Thomas and his family. Prayers are with them. I will always cherish knowing Rhonda. May she rest in eternal peace."

Thomas Massie is gearing up for another victory in November, having defeated two GOP primary challengers in May and facing no Democratic opposition.

The Kentucky congressman was first elected to the House in 2012.

