June 28, 2024 / 1:46 PM

3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure

By Simon Druker

June 28 (UPI) -- Three Mexican migrants have died in Arizona because of exposure to extreme heat, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Friday.

The three were discovered earlier in the week by U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in the unincorporated area of Ajo, located in Pima County, Ariz.

Agents were alerted by surviving migrants that had made their way to a rescue beacon in an area known as Sheep Peak. Border agents using helicopters located the three deceased migrants at about 12 p.m. PDT Wednesday.

The bodies were taken to the office of the Pima County Medical Examiner, while the Mexican Consulate was also notified.

The incident is the latest in several fatalities involving migrants attempting to walk through scorching temperatures in border states.

In April, CBP agents responded to emergency calls in Texas after a migrant collapsed near Laredo. The man was later found to have run out of drinking water and had ingested contaminated groundwater.

Officials also warned potential migrants about the dangers of enlisting illegal smugglers to get across the border.

"CBP's message for anyone who is thinking of soliciting the services of smuggling organizations to enter the United States illegally along the Southern border is simple: Don't do it," Tucson Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said in Friday's statement.

"As is evidenced by this case, when migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril. The terrain along the border is extreme, the relentless summer heat is severe, and remote areas where smugglers bring migrants is unforgiving. Far too many people who made the decision to place their lives into the hands of the criminal organizations have died of dehydration, and heat stroke."

Latest Headlines

Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
June 28 (UPI) -- Henry "Hank" Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball, now will be immortalized on a stamp to be issued next month, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Friday.
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
A narrow plume of moisture will be just wide enough to foster tropical development from the south-central Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and might deliver the first hurricane of the 2024, forecasters say.
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
June 28 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday removed the final barrier to the state's so-called six-week "fetal heartbeat" bill in another measure that chips away at the state's abortion rights.
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
June 28 (UPI) -- An afternoon lightning strike during a light rainstorm in Utah on Thursday left seven members of a church youth group hospitalized, Sevier County Sheriff's office said.
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling that may limit the Justice Department's ability to prosecute hundreds of people charged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
June 28 (UPI) -- In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the power of federal administrative agencies to enforce regulations across a wide range of issues.
Supreme Court: Punishing homeless for outdoor sleeping not unconstitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court: Punishing homeless for outdoor sleeping not unconstitutional
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that enforcement of camping regulation laws against homeless people in Grants Pass, Ore., does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment banned by the Eighth Amendment.
May PCE shows slowing inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
May PCE shows slowing inflation
June 28 (UPI) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index, the key statistic monitored by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.1% in May and 2.6% over the past year in the latest sign of slowing inflation in the economy.
Biden administration blocks Alaska industrial road to protect the environment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration blocks Alaska industrial road to protect the environment
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday the Biden administration's Interior Department blocked construction of the 211-mile Ambler Road as it acted to protect 28 million acres of Alaska ecosystem from oil and gas drilling and mining.
