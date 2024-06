A lightning bolt lights up the Manhattan skyline and strikes the spire of One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City on May 29. Seven youth were hurt from a lightning strike in Utah. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- An afternoon lightning strike during a light rainstorm in Utah on Thursday left seven members of a church youth group hospitalized, Sevier County Sheriff's office said. The youth group was connected with the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints from Salina, Utah. The county sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook that the youth group was hiking south of Fremont Junction near Willow Springs when the rain came. Advertisement

"A light rainstorm in the area produced water puddling on the ground," the sheriff's office said. "While hiking, lightning struck the ground next to the group. Approximately 50 youths felt the shock ofthe lightning.

"Seven of the youth had some medical concerns due to the electrocution. The seven youths were transported to Salina by ambulances from Emery and Sevier counties, where the youths were triaged for their symptoms."

The sheriff's office said two of the youth, who were not identified, experienced serious symptoms and were flown by a medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, Utah.

"The rest of the youth were taken to Gunnison Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital," the sheriff's office said. "In the meantime, the rest of the youths were all accounted for and brought back to Salina and have been returned to their parents and there are no other medical issues being reported at this time."

Utah has experienced flash flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings all week. High winds and hail often accompanied those storms, weather forecasters said.

About 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground each year in the United States but the chances of being struck by lightning is one in a million. The strikes still manage to kill about 20 people annually in the United States.