Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2024 / 4:25 PM

Massachusetts Uber, Lyft drivers win $32.50 wage in AG labor violations settlement

By Doug Cunningham
Uber and Lyft drivers have won a minimum pay rate of $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts. Uber will pay $148 million and Lyft will pay $27 million to settle labor law violation charges. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Uber and Lyft drivers have won a minimum pay rate of $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts. Uber will pay $148 million and Lyft will pay $27 million to settle labor law violation charges. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Uber and Lyft drivers have won a minimum pay rate of $32.50 per hour in an action brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. It includes a $175 million payment from the app ride companies to settle labor law violation claims.

"For years, these companies have underpaid their drivers and denied them basic benefits. Today's agreement holds Uber and Lyft accountable, and provides their drivers, for the very first time in Massachusetts, guaranteed minimum pay, paid sick leave, occupational accident insurance, and health care stipends," Cambell said in a statement.

Advertisement

Uber will pay $148 million and Lyft will pay $27 million, according to Cambell's office.

She said most of that amount will be distributed as restitution to current and former drivers "who were underpaid by the companies."

Related

An Uber statement said, "In resolving a longstanding lawsuit in Massachusetts, we have reached an agreement with Attorney General Andrea Campbell that gives drivers access to new protections and benefits, including the nation's first portable health insurance benefit fund, while preserving their ability to work independently."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey commended Campbell for her successful labor rights violations lawsuit.

Advertisement

"Our lawsuit against Uber and Lyft was always about fairness for drivers," Healey said in a statement. "I congratulate Attorney General Campbell and her team for securing this settlement that delivers historic wages and benefits to right the wrongs of the past and ensure drivers are paid fairly going forward."

Massachusetts AFL-CIO President Chrissy Lynch echoed the praise.

"This settlement includes a comprehensive package of strong wages, benefits and protections for the drivers that these corporations have been exploiting for years. We deeply appreciate AG Campbell's hard work holding these corporations rightfully accountable to Massachusetts employment laws," Lynch said.

The settlement with Uber and Lyft provide a range of labor protections and benefits for workers who drive for the companies.

They include a health insurance benefit, guaranteed paid sick leave and requirements to provide drivers with more detailed pay information as well as protections against the companies discriminating against drivers on race. religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.

The settlement prevents the companies from retaliating against drivers who filed complaints with the Attorney General's office or have sought payment or benefits under the settlement.

Latest Headlines

Jury in Karen Read trial goes home without reaching verdict
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Jury in Karen Read trial goes home without reaching verdict
June 28 (UPI) -- The jury in a Massachusetts woman's murder trial went home Friday without reaching a verdict after deliberating for four days.
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
June 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Friday that a Maryland grand jury indictment against Professor Hoau-Yan Wang alleges he defrauded the U.S. National Institutes of Health of approximately $16 million.
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's last-ditch effort to avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
June 28 (UPI) -- Henry "Hank" Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball, now will be immortalized on a stamp to be issued next month, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Friday.
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
A narrow plume of moisture will be just wide enough to foster tropical development from the south-central Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and might deliver the first hurricane of the 2024, forecasters say.
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill
June 28 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday removed the final barrier to the state's so-called six-week "fetal heartbeat" bill in another measure that chips away at the state's abortion rights.
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
June 28 (UPI) -- Three Mexican migrants have died in Arizona because of exposure to extreme heat, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Friday.
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
June 28 (UPI) -- An afternoon lightning strike during a light rainstorm in Utah on Thursday left seven members of a church youth group hospitalized, Sevier County Sheriff's office said.
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling that may limit the Justice Department's ability to prosecute hundreds of people charged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement