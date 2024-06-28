Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House on June 26, 2020. On Friday, she praised Iowa's Supreme Court 4-3 decision to remove barriers to the state's fetal heartbeat bill. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday removed the final barrier to the state's so-called six-week "fetal heartbeat" bill in another measure that chips away at the state's abortion rights. The court voted 4-3 to end an injunction against the law, allowing for the bill to be enforced. Advertisement

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the decision by the court.

"There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn," Reynolds said in a statement. "Iowa voters have spoken clearly through their elected representatives, both in 2018 when the original heartbeat bill was passed and signed into law, and again in 2023, when it passed by an even larger margin.

"I'm glad that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the will of the people of Iowa."

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said the courts had stood in the way of the law until Friday and was glad to finally see it move forward.

"We are a pro-life and pro-family state. In Iowa, we respect both the life of the unborn child and the life of the mother," Grassley said. "While out-of-touch, far-left political groups fight for abortion up until the day of birth, we will continue to fight for common sense policies that promote and protect life."

The law's opponent said the legislation will force some women to go through with their pregnancy against their will.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking," said the ACLU of Iowa in a statement on Facebook. "Many Iowans will not face unjust -- sometimes impossible -- obstacles to getting an abortion. Only some will have the resources, circumstances and safety to leave our state to get care."