Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2024 / 2:03 PM

Iowa Supreme Court clears way for state's 6-week fetal heartbeat bill

By Clyde Hughes
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House on June 26, 2020. On Friday, she praised Iowa's Supreme Court 4-3 decision to remove barriers to the state's fetal heartbeat bill. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House on June 26, 2020. On Friday, she praised Iowa's Supreme Court 4-3 decision to remove barriers to the state's fetal heartbeat bill. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday removed the final barrier to the state's so-called six-week "fetal heartbeat" bill in another measure that chips away at the state's abortion rights.

The court voted 4-3 to end an injunction against the law, allowing for the bill to be enforced.

Advertisement

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the decision by the court.

"There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn," Reynolds said in a statement. "Iowa voters have spoken clearly through their elected representatives, both in 2018 when the original heartbeat bill was passed and signed into law, and again in 2023, when it passed by an even larger margin.

Related

"I'm glad that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the will of the people of Iowa."

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said the courts had stood in the way of the law until Friday and was glad to finally see it move forward.

"We are a pro-life and pro-family state. In Iowa, we respect both the life of the unborn child and the life of the mother," Grassley said. "While out-of-touch, far-left political groups fight for abortion up until the day of birth, we will continue to fight for common sense policies that promote and protect life."

Advertisement

The law's opponent said the legislation will force some women to go through with their pregnancy against their will.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking," said the ACLU of Iowa in a statement on Facebook. "Many Iowans will not face unjust -- sometimes impossible -- obstacles to getting an abortion. Only some will have the resources, circumstances and safety to leave our state to get care."

Latest Headlines

Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Hammering Hank Aaron to be honored with new commemorative stamp
June 28 (UPI) -- Henry "Hank" Aaron, one of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball, now will be immortalized on a stamp to be issued next month, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed Friday.
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Tropical Atlantic soon could come alive with Caribbean threat
A narrow plume of moisture will be just wide enough to foster tropical development from the south-central Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and might deliver the first hurricane of the 2024, forecasters say.
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
June 28 (UPI) -- President Biden's hoarse stammering during Thursday's presidential debate has ignited concerns among Democrats about the November election. He said Friday he had a sore throat.
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
3 Mexican migrants found dead in Arizona from extreme heat exposure
June 28 (UPI) -- Three Mexican migrants have died in Arizona because of exposure to extreme heat, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Friday.
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lightning strikes ground near church youth group hikers, sending 7 to hospital
June 28 (UPI) -- An afternoon lightning strike during a light rainstorm in Utah on Thursday left seven members of a church youth group hospitalized, Sevier County Sheriff's office said.
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling could impact hundreds of Jan 6 obstruction charges
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling that may limit the Justice Department's ability to prosecute hundreds of people charged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
June 28 (UPI) -- In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the power of federal administrative agencies to enforce regulations across a wide range of issues.
Supreme Court: Punishing homeless for outdoor sleeping not unconstitutional
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court: Punishing homeless for outdoor sleeping not unconstitutional
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that enforcement of camping regulation laws against homeless people in Grants Pass, Ore., does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment banned by the Eighth Amendment.
May PCE shows slowing inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
May PCE shows slowing inflation
June 28 (UPI) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index, the key statistic monitored by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.1% in May and 2.6% over the past year in the latest sign of slowing inflation in the economy.
Biden administration blocks Alaska industrial road to protect the environment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration blocks Alaska industrial road to protect the environment
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday the Biden administration's Interior Department blocked construction of the 211-mile Ambler Road as it acted to protect 28 million acres of Alaska ecosystem from oil and gas drilling and mining.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement